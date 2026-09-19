The Maine Black Bears battled Boston College on Saturday afternoon, September 19th coming up short 22-16 in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College raced out to a 16-0 lead in the 1st Quarter in the 1st Quarter on a 39 yard touchdown run, a safety and a 31 yard pass completion.

But Maine finally scored with 5:22 to play in the 2nd Quarter, on a 27 yard field goal by Samuel Tremblay ot make the score 16-3.

After B.C connected on 16 yard field goal with 2:50 left in the 1st Half, the Eagles led 19-3.

But Maine scored a touchdown with just 9 seconds left in the 1st Half, when Eddie Buehler connected on a 5 yard pass to Nick Laughlin. With Tremblay's extra point, BC led 19-10 at the Half.

BC scored with 6:20 left in the 3rd Quarter, on another Lombardo field goal, this time from 26 yards to make the score 22-10.

Maine's final score came with 4:34 left to play, on another touchdown pass from Buehler to Laughlin for 7 yards. That made the final score 22-16

Buehler was 22-32 passing for 201 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He was sacked 4 times.

Maine rushed the ball 34 times, but when factoring in the 4 sacks, gained just 69 yards on the ground. Nick Laughlin was the leading rusher carrying the ball 10 times for 38 yards.

Evan Wallace was the leading receiver with 6 catches for 46 yards. Ty'ee Stephens had 1 catch for 44 yards. Malik McNeely had 2 catches for 44 yards and Laughlin had 6 catches for 42 yards and the 2 touchdowns.

Defensively Sam Oppenheimer led the way with 7 solo tackles and 4 assists.

Boston College is now 2-1

Maine is now 1-3. The Black Bears will travel to Elon College next week. The kickoff is at 2 p.m. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 1:30 on WWMJ I-95.7.