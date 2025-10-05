The Maine Football Team won their 2nd game in a row, beating the Bryant Bulldogs 34-13 on Saturday afternoon, October 4th to spoil the Bryant University Homecoming celebration.

Maine never trailed running out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st Quarter and then added 17 more points in the 2nd Quarter to lead 34-0 at the end of the 1st Half. Bryant scored their 14 points in the 4th Quarter.

UMaine Scoring Recap

11:34 1st Quarter - Carter Peevy 66 yard pass to Scott Woods, Point After Kick was good

8:54 1st Quarter - Sam Tremblay 29 yard field goal

6:58 1st Quarter - Trevin Ewing 15 yard run. Point After Kick was good.

9:18 2nd Quarter - Carter Peevy 64 yard pass to Nick Laughlin, Point After Kick was good

3:55 2nd Quarter - Sam Tremblay 33 yard field goal

0:25 2nd Quarter - Carter Peevy 14 yard pass to Scott Woods, Point After Kick was good.

Maine outgained Bryant 421-253 in total yards. Bryant outrushed Maine 144-83, but Maine outpassed them 338-109.

Carter Peevy was 23-36 passing for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was sacked 3 times.

Sincere Baines was Maine's leading rusher carrying the ball 13 times for 52 yards.

Scott Woods was Maine's leading receiver, catching the ball 5 times for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nick Laughlin caught the ball 5 times for 92 yards and 1 touchdown. Molayor Irefin had 5 catches for 71 yards. All together Maine had 8 different receiver catching the ball in Saturday's game.

Defensively Christian Thomas led the Black Hole Defense with 3 solo tackles and 3 assists. Shane Keyes-Wilson was the 2nd leading tackler with 2 solo tackles and 3 assists.

Maine is now 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the CAA. They will play at Merrimack on Saturday, October 11th. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the pregame starting at 12:30 and kickoff at 1 p.m.

Maine will return home on Saturday, October 25, when they will host Elon University at 1 p.m.

Get our free mobile app