Maine Girls’ and Boy’s High School Soccer Scores – Friday September 29

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 29th.

Girl's Scores

  • Bangor 8 Lewiston 0
  • Bonny Eagle 3 Biddeford 1
  • Bucksport 12 Calais 0
  • Central 3 Bangor Christian 1
  • Central Aroostook 5 Easton 0
  • Cheverus 2 Deering 1
  • Freeport 2 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Gardiner 4 Leavitt 3
  • Lake Region 3 Morse 0
  • Maranacook 3 Fryeburg 1
  • Oxrford Hills 2 Hampden Academy 2
  • Penboscot Valley 9 Woodland 1
  • Portland 2 Kennebunk 1
  • Richmond 4 Sacopee Valley 3
  • Shead 2 Vinalhaven 0
  • South Portland 1 Thornton Academy 1
  • Telstart 5 Wiscasset 3
  • Waynflete 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0 (2OT)
  • Sanford - Massabesic

Boy's Scores

  • Cape Elizabeth 1 Brunswick 0
  • Freeport 1 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Fryeburg Academy 8 Maranacook 1
  • Hall-Dale 3 Lisbon 0
  • Mount Abram 3 Gardiner 0
  • Narraguagus 6 Jonesport-Beals 2
  • Nokomis 3 MCI 0
  • Pine Tree Academy 4 Telstar 0
  • Rangeley Lakes 2 Dirigo 2
  • Richmond 7 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Shead 3 Vinalhaven 0
  • Yarmouth 3 Mt. Ararat 0
  • Brewer - Edward Little
  • Woodland - Machias
  • Chop Point - Isleboro
