Maine Girls’ and Boy’s High School Soccer Scores – Friday September 29

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 29th.

Girl's Scores

Bangor 8 Lewiston 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Biddeford 1

Bucksport 12 Calais 0

Central 3 Bangor Christian 1

Central Aroostook 5 Easton 0

Cheverus 2 Deering 1

Freeport 2 Lincoln Academy 1

Gardiner 4 Leavitt 3

Lake Region 3 Morse 0

Maranacook 3 Fryeburg 1

Oxrford Hills 2 Hampden Academy 2

Penboscot Valley 9 Woodland 1

Portland 2 Kennebunk 1

Richmond 4 Sacopee Valley 3

Shead 2 Vinalhaven 0

South Portland 1 Thornton Academy 1

Telstart 5 Wiscasset 3

Waynflete 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0 (2OT)

Sanford - Massabesic

Boy's Scores

Cape Elizabeth 1 Brunswick 0

Freeport 1 Lincoln Academy 0

Fryeburg Academy 8 Maranacook 1

Hall-Dale 3 Lisbon 0

Mount Abram 3 Gardiner 0

Narraguagus 6 Jonesport-Beals 2

Nokomis 3 MCI 0

Pine Tree Academy 4 Telstar 0

Rangeley Lakes 2 Dirigo 2

Richmond 7 Sacopee Valley 1

Shead 3 Vinalhaven 0

Yarmouth 3 Mt. Ararat 0

Brewer - Edward Little

Woodland - Machias

Chop Point - Isleboro