Maine Girls’ and Boy’s High School Soccer Scores – Friday September 29
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 29th.
Girl's Scores
- Bangor 8 Lewiston 0
- Bonny Eagle 3 Biddeford 1
- Bucksport 12 Calais 0
- Central 3 Bangor Christian 1
- Central Aroostook 5 Easton 0
- Cheverus 2 Deering 1
- Freeport 2 Lincoln Academy 1
- Gardiner 4 Leavitt 3
- Lake Region 3 Morse 0
- Maranacook 3 Fryeburg 1
- Oxrford Hills 2 Hampden Academy 2
- Penboscot Valley 9 Woodland 1
- Portland 2 Kennebunk 1
- Richmond 4 Sacopee Valley 3
- Shead 2 Vinalhaven 0
- South Portland 1 Thornton Academy 1
- Telstart 5 Wiscasset 3
- Waynflete 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0 (2OT)
- Sanford - Massabesic
Boy's Scores
- Cape Elizabeth 1 Brunswick 0
- Freeport 1 Lincoln Academy 0
- Fryeburg Academy 8 Maranacook 1
- Hall-Dale 3 Lisbon 0
- Mount Abram 3 Gardiner 0
- Narraguagus 6 Jonesport-Beals 2
- Nokomis 3 MCI 0
- Pine Tree Academy 4 Telstar 0
- Rangeley Lakes 2 Dirigo 2
- Richmond 7 Sacopee Valley 1
- Shead 3 Vinalhaven 0
- Yarmouth 3 Mt. Ararat 0
- Brewer - Edward Little
- Woodland - Machias
- Chop Point - Isleboro
Get our free mobile app