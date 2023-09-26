Maine Girls’ and Boy’s High School Soccer Scores – Monday September 25

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported in the State of Maine on Monday, September 25th.

Girl's Scores

Bonny Eagle 8 Massabesic 0

Bucksport 4 MCI 2

Central Aroostook 4 Madawaska 1

Foxcroft Academy 5 Washington Academy 0

Hodgdon 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Lisbon 2 Telstar 1

Maranacook 6 Oak Hill 0

Mount Blue 2 Mount Abram 0

Noble 8 Westbrook 4

Pine Tree Academy 4 Dirigo 0

Scarborough 3 Windham 0

Wells 2 Old Orchard Beach 0

Woodland 5 Narraguagus 0

Valley-Carrabec

Wisdom - Easton

Falmouth-Marshwood

Boys' Scores

Buckfield 2 Pine Tree Academy 0

Bucksport 1 MCI 0

Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0

Maine School of Science and Math 3 Woodland 2

Monmouth Academy 3 Hall-Dale 2

Mount Abram 2 Mt. Blue 1

Penquis 1 Lee Academy 0

Penobscot Valley 4 Hodgdon 1

Presque Isle 1 MDI 0

Schenck 3 Wisdom 0

Waynflete 3 St. Dominic 0

Hyde - Covenant Christian Academy

Southern Aroostook - East Grand

Shead - Searsport

Valley - Carrabec

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com