Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 7

Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 7th.

Girls' Scores

  • Caribou 6 MDI 3
  • Fort Fairfield 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 0 Washington Academy 0
  • Hermon 3 John Bapst 2
  • MCI 1 Nokomis 0
  • Messalonskee 1 Brewer 0
  • Orono 4 GSA 1
  • Poland 4 Oak Hill 0
  • Shead 2 Schenck 0
  • Bonny Eagle - Westbrook
  • Calais - Dexter
  • Dirigo - Wiscasset
  • Madison - Richmond

 

Boys' Scores

  • Cape Elizabeth 5 Waynflete 1
  • Caribou 3 MDI 2
  • Ellsworth 5 Presque Isle 1
  • Foxcroft Academy 4 Washington Academy 1
  • Gardiner 5 MDI 0
  • GSA 5 Orono 0
  • Mount Ararat 5 Hampden Academy 2
  • Schenck 8 Shead 0
  • Lincoln Academy - York
  • Austin Prep - Kents Hill
  • Tilton School - Gould Academy
  • Penobscot Valley - Machias
  • Dexter - Spruce Mountain
  • Sumner - Jonesport-Beals
