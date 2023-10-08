Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 7

Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 7th.

Girls' Scores

Caribou 6 MDI 3

Fort Fairfield 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 0 Washington Academy 0

Hermon 3 John Bapst 2

MCI 1 Nokomis 0

Messalonskee 1 Brewer 0

Orono 4 GSA 1

Poland 4 Oak Hill 0

Shead 2 Schenck 0

Bonny Eagle - Westbrook

Calais - Dexter

Dirigo - Wiscasset

Madison - Richmond

Boys' Scores

Cape Elizabeth 5 Waynflete 1

Caribou 3 MDI 2

Ellsworth 5 Presque Isle 1

Foxcroft Academy 4 Washington Academy 1

Gardiner 5 MDI 0

GSA 5 Orono 0

Mount Ararat 5 Hampden Academy 2

Schenck 8 Shead 0

Lincoln Academy - York

Austin Prep - Kents Hill

Tilton School - Gould Academy

Penobscot Valley - Machias

Dexter - Spruce Mountain

Sumner - Jonesport-Beals