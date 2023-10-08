Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 7
Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 7th.
Girls' Scores
- Caribou 6 MDI 3
- Fort Fairfield 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Foxcroft Academy 0 Washington Academy 0
- Hermon 3 John Bapst 2
- MCI 1 Nokomis 0
- Messalonskee 1 Brewer 0
- Orono 4 GSA 1
- Poland 4 Oak Hill 0
- Shead 2 Schenck 0
- Bonny Eagle - Westbrook
- Calais - Dexter
- Dirigo - Wiscasset
- Madison - Richmond
Boys' Scores
- Cape Elizabeth 5 Waynflete 1
- Caribou 3 MDI 2
- Ellsworth 5 Presque Isle 1
- Foxcroft Academy 4 Washington Academy 1
- Gardiner 5 MDI 0
- GSA 5 Orono 0
- Mount Ararat 5 Hampden Academy 2
- Schenck 8 Shead 0
- Lincoln Academy - York
- Austin Prep - Kents Hill
- Tilton School - Gould Academy
- Penobscot Valley - Machias
- Dexter - Spruce Mountain
- Sumner - Jonesport-Beals
