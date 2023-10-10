Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 9

Maine Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; High School Soccer Scores &#8211; October 9

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 9th.

Girls Scores

  • Bonny Eagle 7 Westbrook 1
  • Cheverus 8 Massabesic 0
  • Hermon 8 MDI 1
  • John Bapst 8 Caribou 0
  • Lisbon 2 Vinalhaven 0
  • Mountain Valley 3 Spruce Mountain 1
  • Mattanawcook Academy 7 Washburn 0
  • Noble 1 South Portland 0
  • Penquis Valley 4 Katahdin 2
  • Presque Isle 1 Old Town 0
  • Scarborough 5 Marshwood 1
  • Shead 3 Lee Academy 0
  • Thornton Academy 5 Kennebunk 1
  • Traip Academy 2 Old Orchard Beach 0
  • Windham 3 Sanford 2
  • York 2 Greely 1
  • East Grand - Searsport

Boys' Scores

  • Biddeford 2 Bonny Eagle 1
  • Central 0 Sumner 0
  • Falmouth 5 Cheverus 0
  • John Bapst 4 Caribou 0
  • Madawaska 4 Ashland 0
  • Marshwood 3 Sanford 1
  • Mattanawcook Academy 3 Washburn 3
  • Mount Ararat 6 Messalonskee 0
  • MDI 2 Hermon 1 (OT)
  • Penquis Valley 1 Piscataquis 0
  • Portland 11 Massabesic 0
  • Presque Isle 1 Old Town 0
  • Spruce Mountain 6 Vinalhaven 0
  • Winslow 3 MCI 0
  • Dexter - Searsport
