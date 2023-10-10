Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 9
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 9th.
Girls Scores
- Bonny Eagle 7 Westbrook 1
- Cheverus 8 Massabesic 0
- Hermon 8 MDI 1
- John Bapst 8 Caribou 0
- Lisbon 2 Vinalhaven 0
- Mountain Valley 3 Spruce Mountain 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 7 Washburn 0
- Noble 1 South Portland 0
- Penquis Valley 4 Katahdin 2
- Presque Isle 1 Old Town 0
- Scarborough 5 Marshwood 1
- Shead 3 Lee Academy 0
- Thornton Academy 5 Kennebunk 1
- Traip Academy 2 Old Orchard Beach 0
- Windham 3 Sanford 2
- York 2 Greely 1
- East Grand - Searsport
Boys' Scores
- Biddeford 2 Bonny Eagle 1
- Central 0 Sumner 0
- Falmouth 5 Cheverus 0
- John Bapst 4 Caribou 0
- Madawaska 4 Ashland 0
- Marshwood 3 Sanford 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 3 Washburn 3
- Mount Ararat 6 Messalonskee 0
- MDI 2 Hermon 1 (OT)
- Penquis Valley 1 Piscataquis 0
- Portland 11 Massabesic 0
- Presque Isle 1 Old Town 0
- Spruce Mountain 6 Vinalhaven 0
- Winslow 3 MCI 0
- Dexter - Searsport
