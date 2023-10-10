Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 9

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 9th.

Girls Scores

Bonny Eagle 7 Westbrook 1

Cheverus 8 Massabesic 0

Hermon 8 MDI 1

John Bapst 8 Caribou 0

Lisbon 2 Vinalhaven 0

Mountain Valley 3 Spruce Mountain 1

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Washburn 0

Noble 1 South Portland 0

Penquis Valley 4 Katahdin 2

Presque Isle 1 Old Town 0

Scarborough 5 Marshwood 1

Shead 3 Lee Academy 0

Thornton Academy 5 Kennebunk 1

Traip Academy 2 Old Orchard Beach 0

Windham 3 Sanford 2

York 2 Greely 1

East Grand - Searsport

Boys' Scores

Biddeford 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Central 0 Sumner 0

Falmouth 5 Cheverus 0

John Bapst 4 Caribou 0

Madawaska 4 Ashland 0

Marshwood 3 Sanford 1

Mattanawcook Academy 3 Washburn 3

Mount Ararat 6 Messalonskee 0

MDI 2 Hermon 1 (OT)

Penquis Valley 1 Piscataquis 0

Portland 11 Massabesic 0

Presque Isle 1 Old Town 0

Spruce Mountain 6 Vinalhaven 0

Winslow 3 MCI 0

Dexter - Searsport