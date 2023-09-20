Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – Tuesday, September 19th

Here are the Maine High School Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, September 19th.

Girls Soccer Scores

Bangor 2 Mt. Ararat 0

Belfast 7 Mount View 1

Camden Hills 7 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 8 Fryeburg Academy 0

Erskine Academy 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Freeport 0 York 0

Hampden Academy 4 Messalonskee 1

Lawrence 4 Nokomis 3

Medomak Valley 4 Morse 3

Mount Abram 3 Buckfield 2

North Yarmouth Academy 2 St. Dominic 0

Oceanside 8 Cony 0

Old Orchard Beach 6 Temple Academy 0

Poland 2 Lake Region 2

Presque Isle 1 Old Town 0

Richmond 5 Madison 4

Traip Academy 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Washington Academy 1 Sumner 1

Wells 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Greenville - Valley

Mattanawcook Academy - Bangor Christian

Portland - Bristol Eastern

South Portland - Gorham

Caribou - Fort Kent

Boys Soccer Scores

Brewer 2 Brunswick 2

Buckfield 5 Chop Point 1

Cape Elizabeth 4 Fryeburg 2

Deering 5 Bonny Eagle 1

Ellsworth - MDI postponed

Gardiner 5 Leavitt 0

GSA - Orono postponed

Gorham 5 South Portland 1

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Wells 0

John Bapst 6 Hermon 0

Kennebunk 4 Massabesic 0

Lincoln Academy 4 Erskine Academy 0

Messalonskee 1 Hampden Academy 0

Mt. Ararat 3 Bangor 1

Nokomis 2 Lawrence 1

North Yarmouth Academy 2 St. Dominic 0

Oceanside 8 Cony 0

Poland 2 Lake Region 0

Portland 6 Thornton Academy 0

Scarborough 7 Sanford 0

Traip Academy 5 Sacopee Valley 2

Westbrook 3 Marshwood 1

Windham 5 Biddeford 0

Yarmouth 3 Waynflete 0

York 2 Freeport 1

Searsport - Isleboro

Southern Aroostook - East Grand

Schenck - Dexter

Calais - Machias

Greenville - Valley

Hodgdon - Ashland

Mount View - Belfast

