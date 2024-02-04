Maine Girl’s High School Basketball Heal Points – February 4

The Maine High School High School Basketball Regular Season is almost over for most teams. Some teams have completed the 18-game regular season with most schools having 1 game to play, and some 2 games. All games must be played by Thursday, February 8th.

With the prelims starting February 13th, and Tourney 2024 beginning on Friday, February 16th here are the updated Girl's Heal Points.

Get our free mobile app

Class AA North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class AA South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D South