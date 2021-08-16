Monday, August 16 was the start of the 2021 fall high school sports season and with it the return of football after a year's absence.

High school athletes from all around eastern Maine took to area fields for first practices -- some for double sessions -- to get ready for the upcoming season.

In Brewer, we were able to catch up with the football, field hockey, and girls' soccer teams Monday morning. Please see below for photos of the first practices, plus schedules for each sport.

Brewer Football Schedule (All home games will be live-streamed on Ticket TV.)

Friday, September 3 vs. Bangor 7 PM

Friday, September 10 at Brunswick 7 PM

Friday, September 17 vs. Messalonskee 7 PM.

Saturday, September 25 at Windham 12 noon

Friday, October 1 at Mount Blue 7 PM

Friday, October 8 vs. Skowhegan 7 PM

Friday, October 15 @ Falmouth

Friday, October 22 vs. Cony 6 PM Senior Recognition Night

Brewer Field Hockey Schedule

Thursday, September 2 vs. Messalonskee 6:15 PM

Tuesday, September 7 at Hermon 4 PM

Thursday, September 9 vs. Bangor 6 PM

Saturday, September 11 at Mt. Ararat 12 noon

Tuesday, September 14 at Skowhegan 4 PM

Thursday, September 16 vs. Hampden 6 PM

Tuesday, September 21 at John Bapst

Thursday, September 23 vs. Camden Hills 6 PM

Tuesday, September 28 at Old Town 4 PM

Thursday, September 30 at Edward Little 3:30 PM

Saturday, October 2 vs. Old Town at UMaine - Senior Recognition 6 PM

Tuesday, October 5 vs. Mount Blue - Breast Cancer Awareness 6:15 PM

Thursday, October 7 at Hampden Academy 6 PM

Tuesday, October 12 at Bangor 6 PM

1st Day of Field Hockey Practice Brewer High School August 16, 2021

And the Brewer girl's soccer team began double sessions this morning at 7 a.m.

Brewer Girls Soccer 1st Day of Practice August 16, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Soccer Ball Photo Chris Popper

Brewer Varsity Girls' Soccer Schedule