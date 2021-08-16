High School Athletes Start Practice for 2021 Fall Season; Brewer, Bangor Football To Play Sept. 3 [PHOTOS]
Monday, August 16 was the start of the 2021 fall high school sports season and with it the return of football after a year's absence.
High school athletes from all around eastern Maine took to area fields for first practices -- some for double sessions -- to get ready for the upcoming season.
In Brewer, we were able to catch up with the football, field hockey, and girls' soccer teams Monday morning. Please see below for photos of the first practices, plus schedules for each sport.
Brewer Football Schedule (All home games will be live-streamed on Ticket TV.)
- Friday, September 3 vs. Bangor 7 PM
- Friday, September 10 at Brunswick 7 PM
- Friday, September 17 vs. Messalonskee 7 PM.
- Saturday, September 25 at Windham 12 noon
- Friday, October 1 at Mount Blue 7 PM
- Friday, October 8 vs. Skowhegan 7 PM
- Friday, October 15 @ Falmouth
- Friday, October 22 vs. Cony 6 PM Senior Recognition Night
Brewer High School Kicks Off 2021 Football Season
Football is back after a year's absence due to COVID. Check out photos from the first day of football for the Brewer Witches football team on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Brewer Field Hockey Schedule
- Thursday, September 2 vs. Messalonskee 6:15 PM
- Tuesday, September 7 at Hermon 4 PM
- Thursday, September 9 vs. Bangor 6 PM
- Saturday, September 11 at Mt. Ararat 12 noon
- Tuesday, September 14 at Skowhegan 4 PM
- Thursday, September 16 vs. Hampden 6 PM
- Tuesday, September 21 at John Bapst
- Thursday, September 23 vs. Camden Hills 6 PM
- Tuesday, September 28 at Old Town 4 PM
- Thursday, September 30 at Edward Little 3:30 PM
- Saturday, October 2 vs. Old Town at UMaine - Senior Recognition 6 PM
- Tuesday, October 5 vs. Mount Blue - Breast Cancer Awareness 6:15 PM
- Thursday, October 7 at Hampden Academy 6 PM
- Tuesday, October 12 at Bangor 6 PM
And the Brewer girl's soccer team began double sessions this morning at 7 a.m.
Brewer Varsity Girls' Soccer Schedule
- Thursday, September 2 vs. Mt. Ararat 6 PM
- Tuesday, September 7 at Oxford Hills 6 PM
- Friday, September 10 vs. Hampden Academy 3:30 PM
- Tuesday, September 14 at Hampden Academy 6 PM
- Thursday, September 16 vs. Skowhegan 3:30 PM
- Wednesday, September 22 at Lewiston 6 PM
- Friday, September 24 vs. Bangor 4 PM
- Tuesday, September 28 at Edward Little 3:30 PM
- Saturday, October 2 at Bangor 12:30 PM
- Tuesday, October 5 vs. Mt Blue 6 PM Senior Recognition
- Friday, October 8 at Skowhegan 3:15 PM
- Tuesday, October 12 at Brunswick 6 PM
- Friday, October 15 vs. Messalonskee 3:30 PM
- Tuesday, October 19 at Camden Hills 3:30 PM