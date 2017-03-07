Maine High School Athlete of the Week: State Championship 2017 Edition [VOTE]

It’s time for you to help us decide again who should be the winner of this week’s High School Athlete of the Week. This time around we have a special 2017 High School Basketball State Championship Edition for you.

Senior John Massaad of Machias Memorial High School helped lead the Bulldogs to a state championship this past weekend with a 51-39 victory over Greenville. Massaad had 19 points in the effort, including two three-pointers in the fourth quarter and going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe for the Bulldogs. It was the first state title for the boy's team since 1995.

Graham Good of MDI High School had a big game for the Trojans on way to the school's first ever state championship on the boy's side. Good had nine first half points and made seven field goals in the game to lead all players. He finished with 15 total points and the MDI Trojans took home a 59-39 victory over the Wells Warriors.

George Stevens Academy's Jarrod Chase had 16 points in the Eagles' Class C State Championship winning game versus Winthrop, but none were bigger than the three he hit with 1.5 seconds left in the contest. The designed play found the forward who knocked down the big time shot for the second straight title for the Eagles. GSA won the game 47-44.

Junior Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes of Vinalhaven propelled the Vikings to the team's first ever state title with a 55-44 victory over the Shead Tigers this past Saturday afternoon. Davis-Oakes had a game-high 28 points in the effort and is now just 22 away from 1,000 in her career. The appearance in the title game was the first one for Vinalhaven in 34 years.

The decision is up to you to choose who you think is the High School Athlete of the Week between these four great performers!