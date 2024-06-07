Maine High School Baseball and Softball Playoff Quarterfinal Results – June 6

Here are the Maine High School Baseball and Softball Playoff Quarterfinal Scores from games played and reported on Thursday, June 6th.

Best of luck to everyone playing in the semifinals!

Baseball

Bangor 6 Oxford Hills 2

Bucksport 9 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Cape Elizabeth 14 Fryeburg 4

Ellsworth 6 Hermon 2

Falmouth 19 South Portland 12

Fort Fairfield 12 Hodgdon 11

Foxcroft Academy 6 Orono 2

Greely 11 Freeport 1

Katahdin 5 Madawaska 3

Maranacook 6 Old Orchard Beach 2

Monmouth Academy 14 Lisbon 0

Mount View 11 Narragaugus 1

Oceanside 4 Lawrence 1

Sacopee Valley 10 Mountain Valley 0

Scarborough 3 Gorham 1

Skowhegan 2 Camden Hills 1

Stearns 13 Bangor Christian 2

Thornton Acdemy 10 Massabesic 0

Woodland 7 Lee Academy 5

Yarmouth 13 Wells 3

York 14 Leavitt 3

Softball

Buckfield 10 Forest Hills 0

Bucksport 10 Central 0

Carrabec 7 Valley 2

Dirigo 11 Sacopee Valley 3

Edward Little 8 Camden Hills 4

Freeport 10 Oak Hill 7

Hermon 4 Belfast 0

Jonesport-Beals 2 Southern Aroostook 0

Gardiner 14 Leavitt 3

Mattanawcook Academy 11 Sumner 1

Monmouth Academy 9 Lisbon 2

Nokomis 12 Oceanside 2

Old Town 12 Lawrence 2

Oxford Hills 11 Brewer 4

Penobscot Valley 12 Machias 2

Portland 3 South Portland 2

Scarborough 6 Gorham 1

Spruce Mountain 14 Madison 4

Woodland 13 Katahdin 12

York 13 Greely 3