Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Saturday May 25

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported on Saturday May 25th throughout the State of Maine.

Baseball

Central Aroostook 23 Wisdom 12

Cheverus 9 Deering 1

Falmouth 6 Windham 1

Fort Fairfield 22 Ashland 1

Hermon 10 Presque Isle 0

Kennebunk 14 Noble 3

Mount Ararat 5 Brunswick 3

Mount View 17 MCI 0

Richmond 6 Old Orchard Beach 5

Sanford 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Scarborough 12 Portland 0

Thornton Academy 5 Massabesic 0

Softball

Hermon 12 Presque Isle 4

Hermon 9 Presque Isle 1

MCI 10 Mount View 2

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 27th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.

