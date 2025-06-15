Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores – June 14
Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse playoff scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, June 14th.
Baseball
- Bangor 7 Messalonskee 3
- Bangor Christian 8 Fort Fairfield 2
- Biddeford 4 Marshwood 3
- Bucksport 6 Dexter 0
- Fryeburg Academy 10 Medomak Valley 5
- Greely 7 Lake Region 0
- Hermon 4 Cony 3
- Machias 5 Katahdin 2
- Monmouth Academy 10 Maranacook 1
- Mount Abram 5 Old Orchard Beach 4
- Mount Ararat 5 Oxford Hills 4
- Richmond 13 Boothbay 0
- St. Dominc 6 Telstar 4
- Washington Academy 10 Mount View 0
Softball
- Bangor 1 Camden Hills 0
- Bucksport 6 Orono 0
- Dirigo 3 Monmouth Academy 2
- Edward Little 7 Brewer 4
- Hall-Dale 3 Lisbon 2
- Hermon 2 MDI 1
- Medomak Valley 10 Leavitt 3
- North Yarmouth Academy 4 St. Dominic 3
- Old Town 9 Belfast 0
- Penobscot Valley 4 Katahdin 2
- Southern Aroostook 17 Ashland 9
- Windham 5 Gorham 2
- York 6 Freeport 5
Boys Lacrosse
- Falmouth 18 Deering 6
- Freeport 12 Brunswick 8
Girls Lacrosse
- Falmouth 10 Marshwood 6
- Kennebunk 11 Thornton Academy 7
- Mount Ararat 14 Messalonskee 9
- Traip Academy 8 Waynflete 7
