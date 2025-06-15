Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores – June 14

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse playoff scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, June 14th.

Baseball

Bangor 7 Messalonskee 3

Bangor Christian 8 Fort Fairfield 2

Biddeford 4 Marshwood 3

Bucksport 6 Dexter 0

Fryeburg Academy 10 Medomak Valley 5

Greely 7 Lake Region 0

Hermon 4 Cony 3

Machias 5 Katahdin 2

Monmouth Academy 10 Maranacook 1

Mount Abram 5 Old Orchard Beach 4

Mount Ararat 5 Oxford Hills 4

Richmond 13 Boothbay 0

St. Dominc 6 Telstar 4

Washington Academy 10 Mount View 0

Softball

Bangor 1 Camden Hills 0

Bucksport 6 Orono 0

Dirigo 3 Monmouth Academy 2

Edward Little 7 Brewer 4

Hall-Dale 3 Lisbon 2

Hermon 2 MDI 1

Medomak Valley 10 Leavitt 3

North Yarmouth Academy 4 St. Dominic 3

Old Town 9 Belfast 0

Penobscot Valley 4 Katahdin 2

Southern Aroostook 17 Ashland 9

Windham 5 Gorham 2

York 6 Freeport 5

Boys Lacrosse

Falmouth 18 Deering 6

Freeport 12 Brunswick 8

Girls Lacrosse

Falmouth 10 Marshwood 6

Kennebunk 11 Thornton Academy 7

Mount Ararat 14 Messalonskee 9

Traip Academy 8 Waynflete 7

