Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – April 17

Thursday, April 17th was the first countable day for the 2025 Maine High School Spring Sports Season.

Here are the High School baseball, softball and girls and boys lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday April 17th, throughout the State of Maine.

Baseball

Cape Elizabeth 6 Poland 1

Fryeburg Academy 6 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Greely 13 Lake Region 3

Lee Academy 6 Penobscot Valley 2

Narraguagus 5 Woodland 4

Sacopee Valley 19 Traip Academy 7

Telstar 8 Hebron Academy 0

Waynflete 11 Oak Hill 6

Wells 10 Freeport 0

York 17 Yarmouth 13

Softball

Freeport 7 Wells 5

Gray-New Gloucester 9 Fryeburg 3

Greely 10 Lake Region 9

Narraguagus 17 Woodland 0

North Yarmouth Academy 16 Oak Hill 2

Poland 16 Cape Elizabeth 3

York 12 Yarmouth 0

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 7 Messalonskee 4

Cheverus 10 Massabesic 6

Freeport 16 Maranacook 5

Kennebunk 10 Windham 6

Lincoln Academy 6 Morse 2

Marshwood 17 Biddeford 5

North Yarmouth Academy 8 Cape Elizabeth 5

Waynflete 11 Lake Region 1

Wells 9 York 5

Westbrook 14 Deering 5

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 17 Westbrook 1

Deering 16 Portland 11

Falmouth 19 Thornton Academy 7

Fryeburg Academy 15 Traip Academy 4

Gorham 14 Marshwood 13

Maranacook 15 Cony 1

Oak Hill 14 Gardiner 6

Windham 9 Scarborough 4

Yarmouth 16 Gray-New Gloucester 0

With the start of the Spring Sports Season we are resuming the 92.9 The Ticket High School Player of the Week. Please send your nominations to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday, April 20th. Please include the student's name, school, sport and any stats to support your nomination. On Monday, April 21st we will post this week's nominees. Voting will be open Monday-Thursday, April 21st-24th and we will announce the 1st Week's High School Athlete of the Week on Friday, April 25th!