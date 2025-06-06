Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – June 5

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State on Thursday, June 5th.

The Baseball and Softball Regular Seasons were set to wrap up yesterday, but the Orono-Dexter Baseball and Softball Game couldn't be completed and will be played at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The Lacrosse Season wraps up today.

We will have the finalized Heal Point Standing and Playoff Matchups Later Today/Tomorrow.

Baseball

Forest Hills 15 Greenville 1

Foxcroft Academy 13 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Lake Region 9 Fryeburg Academy 6

Softball

Cheverus 2 Windham 1

Scarborough 21 Deering 1

Boys Lacrosse

Camden Hills 13 Lincoln Academy 10

Cony 10 Traip Academy 7

Erskine Academy 17 Lawrence 2

Freeport 12 Gray-New Gloucester 6

North Yarmouth Academy 13 Greely 12

Portland 20 Cheverus 13

Westbrook 12 Biddeford 11

Girls Lacrosse

Freeport 15 St. Dominic 5

Gorham 12 Bonny Eagle 5

Sanford 9 South Portland 3

Windham 18 Cheverus 9

