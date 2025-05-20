Here the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse games that were played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 19th.

Baseball

Brewer 2 Hermon 1

Brunswick 7 Messalonskee 1

Cape Elizabeth 5 Greely 4

Falmouth 12 Windham 0

Gorham 10 Westbrook 0

Hampden Academy 11 Edward Little 2

Leavitt 14 Waterville 4

Lewiston 8 Skowhegan 0

Madawaska 10 Central Aroostook 9

Maranacook 8 Oak Hill 1

Massabesic 7 Cheverus 3

Mount Abram 10 Hall-Dale 7

Mount Ararat 7 Morse 0

Old Orchard Beach 14 Traip Academy 3

Sacopee Valley 2 Buckfield 0

St. Dominic 7 Waynflete 1

York 8 Fryeburg Academy 4

Softball

Bangor Christian 25 Deer Isle-Stonington 8

Bonny Eagle 18 Noble 1

Central Aroostook 25 Madawaska 2

Cheverus 15 Massabesic 0

Cony 11 Winslow 0

Dexter 16 Searsport 6

Edward Little 20 Hampden Academy 10

Forest Hills 9 Valley 5

Gorham 17 Biddeford 3

Gray-New Gloucester 15 Telstar 10

Hall-Dale 15 Mount Abram 0

Hermon 7 Brewer 5

Kennebunk 17 Falmouth 0

Lake Region 15 Poland 3

Lewiston 5 Skowhegan 4

Messalonskee 11 Brunswick 1

Mount Ararat 21 Morse 11

Oak Hill 15 Winthrop 8

Saint Dominic 10 NYA 6

Schenck 19 Stearns 9

South Portland 14 Thornton Academy 13

Westbrook 11 Marshwood 4

Windham 5 Scarborough 0

York 17 Fryeburg Academy 0

Boys Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 12 Camden Hills 11

Freeport 12 NYA 4

Fryeburg Academy 9 Bonny Eagle 7

Morse 22 Gardiner 13

Scarborough 14 Oak Hill 7

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor 10 Hampden Academy 2

Erskine Academy 17 St. Dominic 4

Gorham 15 Westbrook 5

Kennebunk 16 Scarborough 6

Lincoln Academy 10 Messalonskee 4

Morse 16 Winslow 6

Oxford Hills 13 Lewiston 9

South Portland 9 Portland 8

Windham 11 Thornton Academy 7

York 19 Gray-New Gloucester 8

