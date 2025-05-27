Memorial Day wasn't a holiday for many High School teams throughout the State of Maine with regular season games needing to be finished by mid-next week. Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 26th.

Baseball

Bonny Eagle 4 Noble 0

Cape Elizabeth 7 Fryeburg Academy 2

Carrabec 11 Greenville 1

Central Aroostook 11 Southern Aroostook 10

Ellsworth 8 Caribou 6

Ellsworth 13 Caribou 3

Fort Kent 26 Houlton 9

Fort Kent 9 Houlton 8

Gorham 20 Deering 1

Lisbon 8 Winthrop 0

Madison 6 Oak Hill 4

Maranacook 7 Mountain Valley 5

Monmouth Academy 4 Hall-Dale 3

Morse 8 Medomak Valley 6

Mount Ararat 4 Bangor 0

Nokomis 2 Hermon 1

Old Town 4 Presque Isle 0

Old Town 8 Presque Isle 0

Oxford Hills 4 Lewiston 2

Poland 1 Yarmouth 0

Richmond 13 Buckfield 3

Scarborough 12 Kennebunk 2

Skowhegan 6 Brunswick 3

Wisdom 9 Washburn 8

Softball

Bangor 14 Mount Ararat 1'

Biddeford 8 Scarborough 0

Buckfield 20 Richmond 0

Carrabec 18 Greenville 0

Central Aroostook 14 Southern Aroostook 4

Ellsworth 18 Caribou 7

Ellsworth 22 Caribou 3

Fryeburg Academy 11 Cape Elizabeth 1

Gorham 4 Bonny Eagle 3

Hermon 9 Nokomis 1

Kennebunk 11 Marshwood 0

Lisbon 16 Mount Abram 0

Medomak Valley 17 Morse 0

Monmouth Academy 4 Hall-Dale 0

Mountain Valley 20 Winthrop 10

Oak Hill 12 Madison 5

Old Town 8 Presque Isle 0

Old Town 10 Presque Isle 5

Penobscot Valley 11 Stearns 0

Penobscot Valley 11 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Penquis Valley 16 Piscataquis 5

Poland 16 Yarmouth 0

Skowhegan 10 Brunswick 4

Wisdom 10 Washburn 0

Boys Lacrosse

Maranacook 14 John Bapst 7

Girls Lacrosse

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 26-- May 31. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3-5th with the winner being announced on Friday, June 6..

