Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – May 31

Mother Nature continued to play havoc with the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse games, with many postponed. However, there were some that were able to be played. Here are the scores for the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 31st.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 11 Steans 6

Softball

Boys Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 7 Brunswick 4

Gorham 20 Biddeford 4

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor 13 Oxford Hills 7

Brunswick 16 Yarmouth 5

Freeport 18 Fryeburg Academy 7

Greely 7 Waynflete 4

Mount Ararat 11 Maranacook 8

Westrbrook 5 Noble 1

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 26-- May 31. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3-5th with the winner being announced on Friday, June 6..