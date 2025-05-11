Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Saturday May 10

The rain played havoc with the schedule throughout the State of Maine, with the vast majority of the games postponed. Here are the few lacrosse games that were able to be played, and scores reported on Saturday, May 10th.

Baseball

Softball

Boy's Lacrosse

Freeport 11 Morse 7

Lewiston 5 Bangor 4

Girls' Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 15 Thornton Academy 14

