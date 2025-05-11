Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; Saturday May 10

Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Saturday May 10

PaulMoyer

The rain played havoc with the schedule throughout the State of Maine, with the vast majority of the games postponed. Here are the few lacrosse games that were able to be played, and scores reported on Saturday, May 10th.

Baseball

Softball

Boy's Lacrosse

  • Freeport 11 Morse 7
  • Lewiston 5 Bangor 4

Girls' Lacrosse

  • Cape Elizabeth 15 Thornton Academy 14

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

You’ll Only Understand (and Appreciate) These Maine Truths Once You Live There

From the truth about lobster to businesses taking post-summer breaks, these surprising truths about life in Maine might just change how you see the Pine Tree State.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket