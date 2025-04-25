Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Thursday April 24

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Boy's and Girls' Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, April 24th.

Baseball

Bangor 6 Lewiston 3

Brewer 2 Oxford Hills 0

Buckfield 9 Carrabec 3

Kents Hill 15 Gould Academy 3

Marshwood 9 Massabesic 3

Old Orchard Beach 7 St. Dominic 6

Softball

Bangor 6 Lewiston 2

Lake Region 9 Sacopee Valley 4

Leavitt 4 Buckfield 3

Oxford Hills 10 Brewer 0

Boy's Lacrosse

Cony 11 MCI 5

Gorham 18 Cheverus 10

Girls' Lacrosse

Cony 12 Winslow 3

Falmouth 8 Scarborough 5

Freeport 8 Greely 7

Massabesic 12 South Portland 3

Noble 14 Deering 1

Sanford 10 Westrbrook 4

Thornton Academy 14 Cheverus 9

Yarmouth 11 York 9

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

