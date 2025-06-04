Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Baseball

Belfast 3 Mount View 2

Biddeford 14 Noble 6

Bonny Eagle 7 Gorham 4

Brunswick 3 Mt. Ararat 2

Cony 7 Gardiner 5

Ellsworth 3 MDI 1

Erskine Academy 9 Winslow 0

Falmouth 3 Sanford 2

Forest Hills 23 Rangeley Lakes 5

Forest Hills 10 Rangeley Lakes 4

Greely 4 York 2

Hampden Academy 4 Hermon 0

Kennebunk 7 Cheverus 6

Lake Region 15 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Leavitt 5 Nokomis 0

Lewiston 6 Edward Little 0

Machias 11 Jonesport-Beals 0

Madawaska 6 Wisdom 3

Madawaska 5 Wisdom3

Maranacook 3 Lisbon 1

Massabesic 8 Portland 0

Monmouth Academy 12 Dirigo 2

Old Orchard Beach 4 Waynflete 2

Orono 10 Old Town 3

Oxford Hills 8 Camden Hills 1

Scarborough 8 Westbrook 1

Searsport 15 Penquis Valley 4

Skowhegan 5 Messalonskee 4

Southern Aroostook 22 Ashland 9

South Portland 6 Thornton Academy 2

Waterville 9 MCI 1

Softball

Belfast 11 Mount View 4

Brunswick 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Camden Hills 3 Oxford Hills 2

Cheverus 3 Kennebunk 0

Edward Little 11 Lewiston 1

Erskine Academy 1 Winslow 0

Gardiner 7 Cony 5

Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0

Katahdin 11 Hodgdon 1

Lake Region 8 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Leavitt 2 Nokomis 1

Lee Academy 7 Woodland 6

Lisbon 14 Winthrop 1

Machias 12 Jonesport-Beals 5

MCI 13 Waterville 3

Monmouth Academy 4 Dirigo 3

MDI 6 Ellsworth 5

Noble 15 Falmouth 0

North Yarmouth Academy 15 Old Orchard Beach 0

Oak Hills 12 Sacopee Valley 5

Old Town 6 Orono 3

Scarborough 16 Deering 14

Searsport 17 Piscataquis 7

Skowhegan 6 Messalonskee 5

Southern Aroostook 17 Ashland 2

Telstar 8 Forest Hills 7

Thornton Academy 17 Massabesic 11

Valley 13 Vinalhaven 3

Windham 6 Gorham 0

Wisdom 13 Madawaska 3

York 14 Greely 6

Boys Lacrosse

Brunswick 15 Mt. Ararat 4

Camden Hills 16 John Bapst 3

Cheverus 23 Massabesic 2

Greely 7 Freeport 6

Maranacook 12 Erskine Academy 6

Thornton Academy 17 Kennebunk 6

Windham 11 Portland 7

Girls Lacrosse

Cheverus 17 Deering 4

Falmouth 21 Portland 4

Lincoln Academy 9 Erskine Academy 6

Marshwood 13 Thornton Academy 111

Massabesic 14 Biddeford 6

Messalonskee 23 Edward Little 0

Mount Ararat 17 Lewiston 3

Oxford Hills 12 Brunswick 10

Sanford 15 Noble 2

Waynflete 12 Lake Region 2

Wells 7 Traip Academy 6

Windham 16 Gorham 6

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances June 2- 7. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they play.

