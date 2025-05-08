Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Wednesday May 7

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 7th.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 17 Schenck 1

Beaver Country 11 Berwick Academy 1

Brunswick 2 Brewer 1

Cape Elizabeth 19 York 6

GSA 5 Central 4

Machias 7 Shead 2

Messalonskee 14 Lewiston 9

Monmouth Academy 10 Madison 0

Nokomis 7 Erskine Academy 0

Orono 5 Dexter 3

Poland 2 Mountain Valley 0

Sanford 10 Bonny Eagle 1

Southern Aroostook 12 Washburn 8

Stearns 6 Penobscot Valley 5

Washington Academy 21 Sumner 0

Waterville 12 Hall-Dale 0

Softball

Bangor Christian 6 Schenck 4

Biddeford 15 Portland 1

Brewer 3 Brunswick 0

Dexter 6 Orono 2

Erskine Academy 11 Nokomis 5

Hampden Academy 12 MDI 2

Lewiston 5 Messalonskee 4

Monmouth Academy 19 Madison 0

Penobscot Valley 16 Stearns 0

Schenck 9 Bangor Christian 7

Southern Aroostook 12 Washburn 8

Washington Academy 11 Sumner 1

Boy's Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 11 Marshwood 9

Deering 14 Gorham 11

Falmouth 20 Windham 2

Houlton 8 John Bapst 5

Kennebunk 16 Cheverus 7

Oak Hill 16 Erskine Academy 7

Noble 16 Biddeford 12

South Portland 17 Portland 8

Thornton Academy 8 Scarborough 2

Girls' Lacrosse

Bangor 18 Houlton 6

Camden Hills 17 Messalonskee 12

North Yarmouth Academy 9 Traip Academy 7

Wells 11 Bonny Eagle 4

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

Get our free mobile app