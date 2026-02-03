Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Monday February 2
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, February 2nd.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 44 Easton 27
- Bangor Christian 104 Jonesport-Beals 19
- Calais 36 Washington Academy 28
- Cape Elizabeth 37 Yarmouth 18
- Forest Hills 54 North Haven 30
- Fort Fairfield 54 Van Buren 43
- GSA 44 Dexter/PCHS 39
- Gray-New Gloucester 53 Freeport 32
- Greely 47 Lake Region 31
- Hampden Academy 51 Brewer 36
- Old Orchard Beach 61 Sacopee Valley 14
- Penobscot Valley 72 Stearns 21
- Schenck 55 Lee Academy 30
- Temple Academy 23 Rangeley Lakes 22
- Vinalhaven 63 Pine Tree Academy 35
- Waynflete 45 NYA 29
- Wells 58 Fryeburg Academy 27
- Woodland 47 Shead 27
- York 59 Traip Academy 22
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 75 Jonesport-Beals 35
- Boothbay 48 Winthrop 43
- Cape Elizabeth 56 Yarmouth 52
- Dirigo 52 Hall-Dale 44
- Easton 80 Ashland 18
- Forest Hills 71 Vinalhaven 55
- Fot Fairfield 58 Van Buren 9
- Foxcroft Academy 63 Orono 47
- Freeport 66 Gray-New Gloucester 50
- Islesboro 54 Greenville 29
- Katahdin 50 Southern Aroostook 39
- Lake Region 63 Greely 52
- Madison 54 Mountain Valley 45
- Mattanawcook Academy 73 Sumner 64
- Monmouth Academy 79 Lisbon 49
- Mount View 72 Waterville 42
- Sacopee Valley 71 Old Orchard Beach 56
- Spruce Mountain 68 Oak Hill 44
- Temple Academy 63 Rangeley Lakes 47
- Waynflete 72 NYA 51
- Wells 51 Fryeburg Academy 45
Boys Hockey
- No games scheduled
Girls Hockey
- Regular season has ended
