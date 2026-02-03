Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, February 2nd.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 44 Easton 27

Bangor Christian 104 Jonesport-Beals 19

Calais 36 Washington Academy 28

Cape Elizabeth 37 Yarmouth 18

Forest Hills 54 North Haven 30

Fort Fairfield 54 Van Buren 43

GSA 44 Dexter/PCHS 39

Gray-New Gloucester 53 Freeport 32

Greely 47 Lake Region 31

Hampden Academy 51 Brewer 36

Old Orchard Beach 61 Sacopee Valley 14

Penobscot Valley 72 Stearns 21

Schenck 55 Lee Academy 30

Temple Academy 23 Rangeley Lakes 22

Vinalhaven 63 Pine Tree Academy 35

Waynflete 45 NYA 29

Wells 58 Fryeburg Academy 27

Woodland 47 Shead 27

York 59 Traip Academy 22

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 75 Jonesport-Beals 35

Boothbay 48 Winthrop 43

Cape Elizabeth 56 Yarmouth 52

Dirigo 52 Hall-Dale 44

Easton 80 Ashland 18

Forest Hills 71 Vinalhaven 55

Fot Fairfield 58 Van Buren 9

Foxcroft Academy 63 Orono 47

Freeport 66 Gray-New Gloucester 50

Islesboro 54 Greenville 29

Katahdin 50 Southern Aroostook 39

Lake Region 63 Greely 52

Madison 54 Mountain Valley 45

Mattanawcook Academy 73 Sumner 64

Monmouth Academy 79 Lisbon 49

Mount View 72 Waterville 42

Sacopee Valley 71 Old Orchard Beach 56

Spruce Mountain 68 Oak Hill 44

Temple Academy 63 Rangeley Lakes 47

Waynflete 72 NYA 51

Wells 51 Fryeburg Academy 45

Boys Hockey

No games scheduled

Girls Hockey

Regular season has ended

