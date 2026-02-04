Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – February 3
With the season winding down, here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, February 3rd.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 33 Skowhegan 31
- Biddeford 54 Cheverus 40
- Bonny Eagle 42 Portland 36
- Brunswick 46 Oxford Hills 24
- Buckfield 53 Richmond 23
- Camden Hills 67 Messalonskee 41
- Erskine Academy 60 Lincoln Academy 28
- Hall-Dale 61 Dirigo 56
- Fort Kent 39 Madawaska 37
- Gardiner 77 Nokomis 31
- Hermon 46 John Bapst 44
- Katahdin 51 Southern Aroostook 43
- Lawrence 94 Belfast 43
- Lewiston 65 Mt. Blue 39
- Madison 42 Mountain Valley 16
- Marshwood 56 Gorham 52
- Massabesic 35 Noble 22
- Monmouth Academy 57 Lisbon 20
- Morse 47 MCI 41
- Mount Ararat 49 Edward Little 21
- MDI 51 Ellsworth 46
- Mount View 67 Waterville 21
- Oceanside 74 Winslow 31
- Old Town 69 Orono 34
- Presque Isle 55 Carbiou 42
- Sanford 56 Kennebunk 32
- Searsport 28 Wiscasset 21
- South Portland 45 Scarborough 24
- Spruce Mountain 44 Oak Hill 38
- Valley 70 Pine Tree Academy 28
- Vinalhaven 39 North Haven 38
- Westbrook 68 Falmouth 19
- Windham 52 Deering 22
- Winthrop 54 Boothbay 20
- Wisdom 68 Washburn 5
Boys Basketball
- Bangor 53 Skowhegan 46
- Belfast 66 Lawrence 59
- Brunswick 64 Oxford Hills 54
- Buckfield 47 Richmond 46
- Calais 47 Shead 43
- Camden Hills 89 Messalonskee 51
- Cheverus 80 Biddeford 38
- Dexter 46 Central 44
- Edward Little 72 Mt. Ararat 46
- Erskine academy 73 Lincoln Academy 63
- Gardiner 56 Nokomis 47
- Hampden Academy 50 Brewer 33
- Lewiston 48 Mt. Blue 45
- Machias 100 Narraguagus 44
- Madawaska 57 Fort Kent 53
- MCI 45 Morse 33
- Medomak Valley 44 Leavitt 43
- Noble 73 Massabesic 56
- Oceanside 57 Winslow 50
- Piscataquis 50 Penquis Valley 39
- Portland 49 Bonny Eagle 33
- Sanford 56 Kennebunk 46
- Schenck 57 Lee Academy 33
- South Portland 65 Scarborough 47
- Stearns 82 Houlton 48
- Valley 81 Pine Tree Academy 49
- Washburn 61 Wisdom 45
- Westbrook 54 Falmouth 33
- Windham 92 Deering 54
- Wiscasset 77 Searsport 64
Boys Hockey
- Blue Devils 9 Ice Cats 2
- Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 4 Black Hawks 1
- Scarborough 2 York/Bideeford/OOB 0
Girls Hockey (Playoffs)
- Brunswick 7 Blue Devils 3
