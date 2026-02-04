Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – February 3

With the season winding down, here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 33 Skowhegan 31

Biddeford 54 Cheverus 40

Bonny Eagle 42 Portland 36

Brunswick 46 Oxford Hills 24

Buckfield 53 Richmond 23

Camden Hills 67 Messalonskee 41

Erskine Academy 60 Lincoln Academy 28

Hall-Dale 61 Dirigo 56

Fort Kent 39 Madawaska 37

Gardiner 77 Nokomis 31

Hermon 46 John Bapst 44

Katahdin 51 Southern Aroostook 43

Lawrence 94 Belfast 43

Lewiston 65 Mt. Blue 39

Madison 42 Mountain Valley 16

Marshwood 56 Gorham 52

Massabesic 35 Noble 22

Monmouth Academy 57 Lisbon 20

Morse 47 MCI 41

Mount Ararat 49 Edward Little 21

MDI 51 Ellsworth 46

Mount View 67 Waterville 21

Oceanside 74 Winslow 31

Old Town 69 Orono 34

Presque Isle 55 Carbiou 42

Sanford 56 Kennebunk 32

Searsport 28 Wiscasset 21

South Portland 45 Scarborough 24

Spruce Mountain 44 Oak Hill 38

Valley 70 Pine Tree Academy 28

Vinalhaven 39 North Haven 38

Westbrook 68 Falmouth 19

Windham 52 Deering 22

Winthrop 54 Boothbay 20

Wisdom 68 Washburn 5

Boys Basketball

Bangor 53 Skowhegan 46

Belfast 66 Lawrence 59

Brunswick 64 Oxford Hills 54

Buckfield 47 Richmond 46

Calais 47 Shead 43

Camden Hills 89 Messalonskee 51

Cheverus 80 Biddeford 38

Dexter 46 Central 44

Edward Little 72 Mt. Ararat 46

Erskine academy 73 Lincoln Academy 63

Gardiner 56 Nokomis 47

Hampden Academy 50 Brewer 33

Lewiston 48 Mt. Blue 45

Machias 100 Narraguagus 44

Madawaska 57 Fort Kent 53

MCI 45 Morse 33

Medomak Valley 44 Leavitt 43

Noble 73 Massabesic 56

Oceanside 57 Winslow 50

Piscataquis 50 Penquis Valley 39

Portland 49 Bonny Eagle 33

Sanford 56 Kennebunk 46

Schenck 57 Lee Academy 33

South Portland 65 Scarborough 47

Stearns 82 Houlton 48

Valley 81 Pine Tree Academy 49

Washburn 61 Wisdom 45

Westbrook 54 Falmouth 33

Windham 92 Deering 54

Wiscasset 77 Searsport 64

Boys Hockey

Blue Devils 9 Ice Cats 2

Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 4 Black Hawks 1

Scarborough 2 York/Bideeford/OOB 0

Girls Hockey (Playoffs)

Brunswick 7 Blue Devils 3

