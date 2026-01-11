Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Saturday January 10
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 10th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 62 Penobscot Valley 32
- Biddeford 56 Massabesic 24
- Caribou 32 Washington Academy 21
- Cheverus 74 Marshwood 46
- Edward Little 72 Oxford Hills 31
- Fort Fairfield 44 Easton 18
- Gray-New Gloucester 56 Lewiston 32
- Greenville 30 Islesboro 6
- John Bapst 65 Fort Kent 4
- Jonesport-Beals 40 Deer Isle-Stonington 28
- Madison 51 Boothbay 23
- Maranacook 51 Mountain Valley 13
- Messalonskee 63 Mt. Blue 19
- Mount Ararat 88 York 38
- Oceanside 80 Belfast 40
- Pine Tree Academy 39 Richmond 25
- Poland 47 Lake Region 31
- Presque Isle 43 Brewer 26
- Sanford 55 Bonny Eagle 28
- Skowhegan 41 Brunswick 25
- South Portland 33 Scarborough 26
- Southern Aroostook 59 Madawaska 23
- Thornton Academy 57 Kennebunk 33
- Van Buren 50 Washburn 18
- Vinalhaven 34 Temple Academy 31
- Windham 41 Gorham 20
- Winthrop 43 Waynflete 24
- Wisdom 64 East Grand
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 75 Shead 38
- Belfast 73 Oceanside 72
- Brunswick 61 Skowhegan 43
- Edward Little 73 Oxford Hills 46
- Fort Fairfield 60 Easton 46
- Foxcroft Academy 56 Orono 34
- Fort Kent 61 John Bapst 46
- Jonesport-Beals 69 Deer Isle-Stonington 22
- Katahdin 61 Lee Academy 40
- Lake Region 62 Poland 50
- Lewiston 65 Gray-New Gloucester 62
- Madawaska 61 Southern Aroostook 33
- Mattanawcook Academy 115 Houlton 43
- Mount Vlue 60 Messalonskee 26
- Pine Tree Academy 64 Richmond 47
- Portland 80 Noble 30
- Presque Isle 56 Brewer 41
- Sanford 63 Bonny Eagle 58
- Spruce Mountain 65 Madison 43
- Sumner 73 Narraguagus 51
- Thornton Academy 58 Kennebunk 29
- Vinalhaven 58 Temple Academy 33
- Washburn 74 Van Buren 49
- Windham 77 Gorham 68
- Wisdom 75 East Grand 25
Girls Hockey
- Cheverus Coop 4 Gorham 1
- Penobscot Pioneers 6 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0
- Red Hornets 4 Brunswick 1
Boys Hockey
- Cape Elizabeth 4 Brunswick/Freeport 2
- Cony Coop 4 Hampden Academy/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 3
- Edward Little 4 Bangor/BrewerNarraguagus/Skowhegan 3
- Ice Cats 2 Portland Coop 0
- Thornton Acdemy 4 Cheverus/Yarmouth Coop 3
