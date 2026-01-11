Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 10th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 62 Penobscot Valley 32

Biddeford 56 Massabesic 24

Caribou 32 Washington Academy 21

Cheverus 74 Marshwood 46

Edward Little 72 Oxford Hills 31

Fort Fairfield 44 Easton 18

Gray-New Gloucester 56 Lewiston 32

Greenville 30 Islesboro 6

John Bapst 65 Fort Kent 4

Jonesport-Beals 40 Deer Isle-Stonington 28

Madison 51 Boothbay 23

Maranacook 51 Mountain Valley 13

Messalonskee 63 Mt. Blue 19

Mount Ararat 88 York 38

Oceanside 80 Belfast 40

Pine Tree Academy 39 Richmond 25

Poland 47 Lake Region 31

Presque Isle 43 Brewer 26

Sanford 55 Bonny Eagle 28

Skowhegan 41 Brunswick 25

South Portland 33 Scarborough 26

Southern Aroostook 59 Madawaska 23

Thornton Academy 57 Kennebunk 33

Van Buren 50 Washburn 18

Vinalhaven 34 Temple Academy 31

Windham 41 Gorham 20

Winthrop 43 Waynflete 24

Wisdom 64 East Grand

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 75 Shead 38

Belfast 73 Oceanside 72

Brunswick 61 Skowhegan 43

Edward Little 73 Oxford Hills 46

Fort Fairfield 60 Easton 46

Foxcroft Academy 56 Orono 34

Fort Kent 61 John Bapst 46

Jonesport-Beals 69 Deer Isle-Stonington 22

Katahdin 61 Lee Academy 40

Lake Region 62 Poland 50

Lewiston 65 Gray-New Gloucester 62

Madawaska 61 Southern Aroostook 33

Mattanawcook Academy 115 Houlton 43

Mount Vlue 60 Messalonskee 26

Pine Tree Academy 64 Richmond 47

Portland 80 Noble 30

Presque Isle 56 Brewer 41

Sanford 63 Bonny Eagle 58

Spruce Mountain 65 Madison 43

Sumner 73 Narraguagus 51

Thornton Academy 58 Kennebunk 29

Vinalhaven 58 Temple Academy 33

Washburn 74 Van Buren 49

Windham 77 Gorham 68

Wisdom 75 East Grand 25

Girls Hockey

Cheverus Coop 4 Gorham 1

Penobscot Pioneers 6 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0

Red Hornets 4 Brunswick 1

Boys Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 4 Brunswick/Freeport 2

Cony Coop 4 Hampden Academy/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 3

Edward Little 4 Bangor/BrewerNarraguagus/Skowhegan 3

Ice Cats 2 Portland Coop 0

Thornton Acdemy 4 Cheverus/Yarmouth Coop 3

