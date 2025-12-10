Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball scores and Girl's and Boy's Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 9th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Ashland 44 Van Buren 23

Bangor 68 Messalonskee 39

Biddeford 43 Kennebunk 23

Boothbay 61 North Yarmouth Academy 33

Buckfield 64 Carrabec 59

Camden Hills 48 Hampden Academy 33

Cheverus 68 Scarborough 30

Deering 39 Bonny Eagle 37

Dirigo 73 Richmond 13

Edward Little 49 York 34

Ellsworth 44 Brewer 43

Erskine Academy 62 Winslow 38

Forest Hills 32 Temple Academy 31

Fort Fairfield 35 Easton 31

Gorham 44 Thornton Academy 38

Gray-New Gloucester 68 Cape Elizabeth 34

Hermon 47 Nokomis 42

Lawrence 70 Oceanside 62

Leavitt 41 Poland 37

Lincoln Academy 48 Morse 35

Lisbon 43 Sacopee Valley 33

Mount Abram 61 Telstar 19

Mount Ararat 59 Cony 42

MDI 58 Belfast 27

Mount View 68 Bucksport 24

Portland 44 Massabesic 31

Presque Isle 60 Houlton 30

Searsport 29 Isleboro 27

Vinalhaven 52 Wiscasset 25

Wells 49 Traip Academy 22

Westbrook 57 Falmouth 20

Winthrop 35 Mountain Valley 25

Yarmouth 33 Medomak Valley 30

Boy's Basketball

Bangor 75 Messalonskee 57

Bonny Eagle 66 Deering 50

Boothbay 55 North Yarmouth Academy 29

Buckfield 47 Carrabec 43

Camden Hills 56 Hampden Academy 48

Cony 79 Mt. Ararat 59

Dirigo 55 Richmond 24

Ellsworth 58 Brewer 54

Erskine academy 50 Winslow 26

Forest Hills 55 Temple Academy 27

Fort Fairfield 71 Easton 47

Gray-New Gloucester 62 Cape Elizabeth 47

Hermon 66 Nokomis 37

John Bapst 51 Waterville 43

Lawrence 54 Oceanside 52

Lincoln Academy 60 Morse 41

Machias 79 Shead 33

Maranacook57 Monmouth Academy 50

Medomak Valley 69 Yarmouth 36

Mount Abram 59 Telstar 45

Noble 43 Marshwood 38

Orono 60 Old Town 41

Piscataquis 56 Penquis Valley 42

Poland 79 Leavitt 74

Sanford 68 Windham 58

Scarborough 57 Cheverus 42

Searsport 54 Isleboro 52

Skowhegan 65 Oxford Hills 44

Southern Aroostook 52 Katahdin 48

Stearns 52 Penobscot Valley 49

Thornton Academy 66 Gorham 52

Van Buren 52 Ashland 23

Washington Academy 57 GSA 55

Wells 68 Traip Academy 51

Westbrook 59 Falmouth 49

Wiscasset 72 Vinalhaven 32

York 61 Edward Little 41

Girl's Ice Hockey

No games

Boy's Ice Hockey

Ice Cats 9 Portland 1

York Coop 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

