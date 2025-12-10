Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 9
Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball scores and Girl's and Boy's Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 9th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Ashland 44 Van Buren 23
- Bangor 68 Messalonskee 39
- Biddeford 43 Kennebunk 23
- Boothbay 61 North Yarmouth Academy 33
- Buckfield 64 Carrabec 59
- Camden Hills 48 Hampden Academy 33
- Cheverus 68 Scarborough 30
- Deering 39 Bonny Eagle 37
- Dirigo 73 Richmond 13
- Edward Little 49 York 34
- Ellsworth 44 Brewer 43
- Erskine Academy 62 Winslow 38
- Forest Hills 32 Temple Academy 31
- Fort Fairfield 35 Easton 31
- Gorham 44 Thornton Academy 38
- Gray-New Gloucester 68 Cape Elizabeth 34
- Hermon 47 Nokomis 42
- Lawrence 70 Oceanside 62
- Leavitt 41 Poland 37
- Lincoln Academy 48 Morse 35
- Lisbon 43 Sacopee Valley 33
- Mount Abram 61 Telstar 19
- Mount Ararat 59 Cony 42
- MDI 58 Belfast 27
- Mount View 68 Bucksport 24
- Portland 44 Massabesic 31
- Presque Isle 60 Houlton 30
- Searsport 29 Isleboro 27
- Vinalhaven 52 Wiscasset 25
- Wells 49 Traip Academy 22
- Westbrook 57 Falmouth 20
- Winthrop 35 Mountain Valley 25
- Yarmouth 33 Medomak Valley 30
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor 75 Messalonskee 57
- Bonny Eagle 66 Deering 50
- Boothbay 55 North Yarmouth Academy 29
- Buckfield 47 Carrabec 43
- Camden Hills 56 Hampden Academy 48
- Cony 79 Mt. Ararat 59
- Dirigo 55 Richmond 24
- Ellsworth 58 Brewer 54
- Erskine academy 50 Winslow 26
- Forest Hills 55 Temple Academy 27
- Fort Fairfield 71 Easton 47
- Gray-New Gloucester 62 Cape Elizabeth 47
- Hermon 66 Nokomis 37
- John Bapst 51 Waterville 43
- Lawrence 54 Oceanside 52
- Lincoln Academy 60 Morse 41
- Machias 79 Shead 33
- Maranacook57 Monmouth Academy 50
- Medomak Valley 69 Yarmouth 36
- Mount Abram 59 Telstar 45
- Noble 43 Marshwood 38
- Orono 60 Old Town 41
- Piscataquis 56 Penquis Valley 42
- Poland 79 Leavitt 74
- Sanford 68 Windham 58
- Scarborough 57 Cheverus 42
- Searsport 54 Isleboro 52
- Skowhegan 65 Oxford Hills 44
- Southern Aroostook 52 Katahdin 48
- Stearns 52 Penobscot Valley 49
- Thornton Academy 66 Gorham 52
- Van Buren 52 Ashland 23
- Washington Academy 57 GSA 55
- Wells 68 Traip Academy 51
- Westbrook 59 Falmouth 49
- Wiscasset 72 Vinalhaven 32
- York 61 Edward Little 41
Girl's Ice Hockey
- No games
Boy's Ice Hockey
- Ice Cats 9 Portland 1
- York Coop 3 Cape Elizabeth 0
Get our free mobile app
8 Hallmark Christmas Movies Set in Maine, Ranked
There are a number of Hallmark Christmas movies set in Maine. See how they rank.
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna