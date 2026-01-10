Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Friday January 9
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores from games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 9th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 67 Schenck 26
- Buckfield 60 Wiscasset 12
- Cape Elizabeth 55 Sacopee Valley 15
- Carrabec 69 Dirigo 60
- Cony 57 Medomak Valley 36
- Dexter 59 Orono 35
- Erskine Academy 65 Nokomis 52
- Gardiner 58 Hermon 34
- Lawrence 48 Morse 22
- Machias 60 Narraguagus 39
- MCI 28 Central 24
- Maranacook 46 Leavitt 31
- Mattanawcook Academy 67 GSA 42
- Mountain Valley 49 Telstar 16
- Old Town 37 Bangor 22
- Penobscot Valley 96 Woodland 40
- Spruce Mountain 66 Wells 49
- Valley 80 North Haven 31
- Washington Academy 65 Houlton 41
- Waterville 64 Lisbon 20
- Yarmouth 46 Fryeburg Academy 26
Boys Basketball
- Bangor 67 Old Town 42
- Bangor Christian 53 Schenck 36
- Cape Elizabeth 69 Sacopee Valley 48
- Cony 95 Medomak Valley 89
- Ellsworth 55 Hampden Academy 51
- Erskine Academy 53 Nokomis 50
- Gardiner 54 Hermon 36
- Hall-Dale 55 Winslow 28
- Lawrence 66 Morse 53
- Leavitt 63 Maranacook 50
- Lisbon 47 Waterville 43
- Mount Aram 87 Boothbay 52
- MDI 75 Belfast 55
- Mount View 61 Bucksport 32
- Mountain Valley 60 Telstar 55
- Oak Hill 72 Traip Academy 43
- Oceanside 61 Lincoln Academy 55
- Spruce Mountain 66 Wells 49
- Waynflete 55 Winthrop 46
- Wells 44 Spruce Mountain 36
- Wiscasset 76 Buckfield 52
- Yarmouth 69 Fryeburg Academy 42
Girls Hockey
- No games reported
Boys Hockey
- No games reported
