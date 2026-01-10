Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores from games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 9th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 67 Schenck 26

Buckfield 60 Wiscasset 12

Cape Elizabeth 55 Sacopee Valley 15

Carrabec 69 Dirigo 60

Cony 57 Medomak Valley 36

Dexter 59 Orono 35

Erskine Academy 65 Nokomis 52

Gardiner 58 Hermon 34

Lawrence 48 Morse 22

Machias 60 Narraguagus 39

MCI 28 Central 24

Maranacook 46 Leavitt 31

Mattanawcook Academy 67 GSA 42

Mountain Valley 49 Telstar 16

Old Town 37 Bangor 22

Penobscot Valley 96 Woodland 40

Spruce Mountain 66 Wells 49

Valley 80 North Haven 31

Washington Academy 65 Houlton 41

Waterville 64 Lisbon 20

Yarmouth 46 Fryeburg Academy 26

Boys Basketball

Bangor 67 Old Town 42

Bangor Christian 53 Schenck 36

Cape Elizabeth 69 Sacopee Valley 48

Cony 95 Medomak Valley 89

Ellsworth 55 Hampden Academy 51

Erskine Academy 53 Nokomis 50

Gardiner 54 Hermon 36

Hall-Dale 55 Winslow 28

Lawrence 66 Morse 53

Leavitt 63 Maranacook 50

Lisbon 47 Waterville 43

Mount Aram 87 Boothbay 52

MDI 75 Belfast 55

Mount View 61 Bucksport 32

Mountain Valley 60 Telstar 55

Oak Hill 72 Traip Academy 43

Oceanside 61 Lincoln Academy 55

Spruce Mountain 66 Wells 49

Waynflete 55 Winthrop 46

Wells 44 Spruce Mountain 36

Wiscasset 76 Buckfield 52

Yarmouth 69 Fryeburg Academy 42

Girls Hockey

No games reported

Boys Hockey

No games reported