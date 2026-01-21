Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Tuesday January 20
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 20th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Central Aroostook 85 Washburn 11
- Erskine Academy 46 Nokomis 43
- Forest Hills 77 Telstar 48
- Foxcroft Academy 38 John Bapst 30
- Gray-New Gloucester 73 Lake Region 35
- Katahdin 52 Fort Fairfield 23
- Lawrence 53 Cony 38
- Mount Ararat 47 Brewer 21
- Narragauagus 33 Penquis Valley 23
- North Haven 47 Rangeley Lakes 30
- Oceanside 67 Gardiner 57
- Poland 50 Fryeburg Academy 36
- Skowhegan 55 Mt. Blue 17
- South Porltand 67 Noble 14
- Temple Academy 34 Islesboro 11
- Wells 69 NYA 30
- Windham 53 Westbrook 33
- Woodland 82 Searsport 9
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 68 Piscataquis 46
- Central Aroostook 68 Washburn 38
- Cony Lawrence 61
- Dexter 66 GSA 44
- Dirigo 40 Winthrop 39
- Erskine Academy 53 Nokomis 30
- Fort Fairfield 69 Katahdin 60
- Fort Kent 70 Houlton 21
- Gardiner 69 Oceanside 50
- Gray-New Gloucester 56 Lake Region 50
- Islesboro 59 Temple Academy 24
- Jonesport-Beals 47 Sumner 45
- Machias 69 Jonesport-Beals 41
- Maranacook 99 Lisbon 59
- Mount Blue 54 Skowhegan 40
- Oxford Hills 63 Bangor 61
- Penobscot Valley 70 Lee Academy 34
- Poland 83 Fryeburg Academy 45
- Shead 59 Narraguagus 53
- South Portland 67 Noble 45
- Stearns 61 Schenck 50
- Telstar 63 Forest Hills 57
- Wells 55 NYA 37
- Woodland 76 Searsport 36
Girls Hockey
- None scheduled
Boys Hockey
- None scheduled
