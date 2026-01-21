Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 20th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook 85 Washburn 11

Erskine Academy 46 Nokomis 43

Forest Hills 77 Telstar 48

Foxcroft Academy 38 John Bapst 30

Gray-New Gloucester 73 Lake Region 35

Katahdin 52 Fort Fairfield 23

Lawrence 53 Cony 38

Mount Ararat 47 Brewer 21

Narragauagus 33 Penquis Valley 23

North Haven 47 Rangeley Lakes 30

Oceanside 67 Gardiner 57

Poland 50 Fryeburg Academy 36

Skowhegan 55 Mt. Blue 17

South Porltand 67 Noble 14

Temple Academy 34 Islesboro 11

Wells 69 NYA 30

Windham 53 Westbrook 33

Woodland 82 Searsport 9

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 68 Piscataquis 46

Central Aroostook 68 Washburn 38

Cony Lawrence 61

Dexter 66 GSA 44

Dirigo 40 Winthrop 39

Erskine Academy 53 Nokomis 30

Fort Fairfield 69 Katahdin 60

Fort Kent 70 Houlton 21

Gardiner 69 Oceanside 50

Gray-New Gloucester 56 Lake Region 50

Islesboro 59 Temple Academy 24

Jonesport-Beals 47 Sumner 45

Machias 69 Jonesport-Beals 41

Maranacook 99 Lisbon 59

Mount Blue 54 Skowhegan 40

Oxford Hills 63 Bangor 61

Penobscot Valley 70 Lee Academy 34

Poland 83 Fryeburg Academy 45

Shead 59 Narraguagus 53

South Portland 67 Noble 45

Stearns 61 Schenck 50

Telstar 63 Forest Hills 57

Wells 55 NYA 37

Woodland 76 Searsport 36

Girls Hockey

None scheduled

Boys Hockey

None scheduled

Get our free mobile app