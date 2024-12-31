Maine High School Basketball Scores – December 30

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Monday, December 30th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 47 Deer Isle-Stonington 15

Biddeford 65 Marshwood 55

Buckfield 43 Wiscasset 13

Bucksport 42 Orono 32

Camden Hills 66 Messalonskee 42

Cony 53 Brewer 41

Edward Little 50 Bangor 44

Ellsworth 66 Houlton 32

Fort Kent 57 Easton 19

Gorham 46 Thornton Academy 38

Hampden Academy 44 Nokomis 42

Lawrence 79 Gardiner 52

Lewiston 36 Massabesic 23

Machias 59 Woodland 22

MCI 37 Maranacok 32

MDI 56 Hermon 37

Mount Ararat 51 Medomak Valley 42

Oxford Hills 40 Windham 36

Piscataquis 39 Penquis Valley 33

Sanford 54 Portland 41

Scarborough 47 Cheverus 44

Schenck 38 Katahdin 33

South Portland 58 Deering 27

Washburn 32 Madawaska 9

Washington Academy 53 Narraguagus 22

Westbrook 51 Kennebunk 50

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 70 Deer Isle-Stonington 30

Bonny Eagle 56 Lewiston 40

Brewer 58 Cony 41

Camden Hills 77 Messalonskee 51

Cheverus 77 Massabesic 36

Edward Little 71 Bangor 48

Fort Kent 66 Easton 50

GSA 51 Narraguagus 49

Hampden Academy 54 Nokomis 38

Jonesport-Beals 65 Woodland 56

Katahdin 60 Fort Fairfield 30

Kennebunk 62 Westbrook 48

Lewiston 56 Bonny Eagle 40

Machias 64 Shead 37

Madawaska 60 Washburn 36

Madison 50 Dirigo 48

MCI 63 Maranacook 54

Marshwood 44 Biddeford 32

Mattanawcook Academy 86 Sumner 36

MDI 68 Bucksport 30

Noble 63 Brunswick 37

Penobscot Valley 53 Piscataquis 46

Portland 63 Sanford 54

Schenck 51 Deter 29

Southern Aroostook 60 Stearns 57

Thornton Academy 62 Gorham 49

Windham 75 Oxforc Hills 55

Winslow 50 Morse 40

Wiscasset 68 Bucksfield 61

