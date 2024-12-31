Maine High School Basketball Scores – December 30
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Monday, December 30th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 47 Deer Isle-Stonington 15
- Biddeford 65 Marshwood 55
- Buckfield 43 Wiscasset 13
- Bucksport 42 Orono 32
- Camden Hills 66 Messalonskee 42
- Cony 53 Brewer 41
- Edward Little 50 Bangor 44
- Ellsworth 66 Houlton 32
- Fort Kent 57 Easton 19
- Gorham 46 Thornton Academy 38
- Hampden Academy 44 Nokomis 42
- Lawrence 79 Gardiner 52
- Lewiston 36 Massabesic 23
- Machias 59 Woodland 22
- MCI 37 Maranacok 32
- MDI 56 Hermon 37
- Mount Ararat 51 Medomak Valley 42
- Oxford Hills 40 Windham 36
- Piscataquis 39 Penquis Valley 33
- Sanford 54 Portland 41
- Scarborough 47 Cheverus 44
- Schenck 38 Katahdin 33
- South Portland 58 Deering 27
- Washburn 32 Madawaska 9
- Washington Academy 53 Narraguagus 22
- Westbrook 51 Kennebunk 50
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 70 Deer Isle-Stonington 30
- Bonny Eagle 56 Lewiston 40
- Brewer 58 Cony 41
- Camden Hills 77 Messalonskee 51
- Cheverus 77 Massabesic 36
- Edward Little 71 Bangor 48
- Fort Kent 66 Easton 50
- GSA 51 Narraguagus 49
- Hampden Academy 54 Nokomis 38
- Jonesport-Beals 65 Woodland 56
- Katahdin 60 Fort Fairfield 30
- Kennebunk 62 Westbrook 48
- Lewiston 56 Bonny Eagle 40
- Machias 64 Shead 37
- Madawaska 60 Washburn 36
- Madison 50 Dirigo 48
- MCI 63 Maranacook 54
- Marshwood 44 Biddeford 32
- Mattanawcook Academy 86 Sumner 36
- MDI 68 Bucksport 30
- Noble 63 Brunswick 37
- Penobscot Valley 53 Piscataquis 46
- Portland 63 Sanford 54
- Schenck 51 Deter 29
- Southern Aroostook 60 Stearns 57
- Thornton Academy 62 Gorham 49
- Windham 75 Oxforc Hills 55
- Winslow 50 Morse 40
- Wiscasset 68 Bucksfield 61
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 5 (December 30-January 4) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 5 through Sunday, January 5th. Voting will take place Monday, January 6th through Thursday, January 9th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 10th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows
Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes.
Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss