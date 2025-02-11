Maine High School Basketball Scores &#8211; February 10

Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 10

There was just 1 countable High School Basketball game played in the State of Maine on Monday, February 10th and it was a big one!

Both Wisdom and Washburn were tied in the Class D North Boy's Heal Point Standings at the end of the regular season. Both teams had identical records of 7-11 and both teams had a Tournament Index of 19.9938333333333. So they played Monday night, in a super-prelim game, to determine who would claim the #11 seed and play #6 Jonesport-Beals in the prelim game.

The result...Wisdom beat Washburn 69-57. Good luck to the Wisdom Pioneers as they head into the prelim game against the Royals.

