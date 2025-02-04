Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 3

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, February 3rd.

Best of luck to everyone as you finish the regular season this week!

Girls Basketball

Buckfield 46 Wiscasset 7

Bucksport 40 GSA 39

Calais 57 Shead 42

Fort Kent 49 Wisdom 22

Gardiner 61 Mount Blue 21

MCI 37 Waterville 21

Madison 51 Maranacook 34

MDI 60 Foxcroft Academy 51

North Haven 30 Vinalhaven 18

Schenck 56 Greenville 28

Valley 70 Pine Tree Academy

Boys Basketball

Boothbay 70 Lisbon 40

Buckfield 59 Wiscasset 55

Calais 37 Shead 34

Carrabec 55 Telstar 50

Dexter 57 Piscataquis 49

Dirigo 40 Spruce Mountain 39

Fort Kent 70 Wisdom 37

Foxcroft Academy 52 Orono 44

Houlton 66 Fort Fairfield 58

Jonesport-Beals 49 Narraguagus 39

Lawrence 75 Cony 68

Lee Academy 57 Penquis Valley 51

Madawaska 70 Ashland 24

Mattanawcook Academy 115 Woodland 50

Mount Abram 76 Mountain alley 46

Mount Blue 53 Gardiner 42

North Haven 42 Vinalhaven 40

Penobscot Valley 57 Stearns 43

Pine Tree Academy 63 Isleboro 37

Sumner 62 Central 58

Washington Academy 48Bucksport 43

