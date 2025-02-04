Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 3
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, February 3rd.
Best of luck to everyone as you finish the regular season this week!
Girls Basketball
- Buckfield 46 Wiscasset 7
- Bucksport 40 GSA 39
- Calais 57 Shead 42
- Fort Kent 49 Wisdom 22
- Gardiner 61 Mount Blue 21
- MCI 37 Waterville 21
- Madison 51 Maranacook 34
- MDI 60 Foxcroft Academy 51
- North Haven 30 Vinalhaven 18
- Schenck 56 Greenville 28
- Valley 70 Pine Tree Academy
Boys Basketball
- Boothbay 70 Lisbon 40
- Buckfield 59 Wiscasset 55
- Calais 37 Shead 34
- Carrabec 55 Telstar 50
- Dexter 57 Piscataquis 49
- Dirigo 40 Spruce Mountain 39
- Fort Kent 70 Wisdom 37
- Foxcroft Academy 52 Orono 44
- Houlton 66 Fort Fairfield 58
- Jonesport-Beals 49 Narraguagus 39
- Lawrence 75 Cony 68
- Lee Academy 57 Penquis Valley 51
- Madawaska 70 Ashland 24
- Mattanawcook Academy 115 Woodland 50
- Mount Abram 76 Mountain alley 46
- Mount Blue 53 Gardiner 42
- North Haven 42 Vinalhaven 40
- Penobscot Valley 57 Stearns 43
- Pine Tree Academy 63 Isleboro 37
- Sumner 62 Central 58
- Washington Academy 48Bucksport 43
