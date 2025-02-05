Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 4
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for game played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, February 4th.
Congratulations to Cony's Abby Morrill who scored her 1000th point last night
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 44 Deer Isle-Stonington 20
- Biddeford 50 Bonny Eagle 21
- Boothbay 49 Lisbon 30
- Brewer 50 Nokomis 46
- Buckfield 46 Temple Academy 24
- Brunswick 53 Gray-New Gloucester 46
- Calais 57 Sumner 38
- Caribou 67 Presque Isle 39
- Central 58 Bucksport 28
- Central Aroostook 45 Hodgdon 43
- Cheverus 64 Lewiston 36
- Dexter 40 Orono 16
- Edward Little 54 Scarborough 23
- Ellsworth 40 MDI 36
- Hall-Dale 56 Monmouth Academy 30
- Hampden Academy 39 Bangor 37
- Hermon 55 John Bapst 43
- Gorham 47 Sanford 33
- Lawrence 74 Cony 73
- Leavitt 55 Winslow25
- Lincoln Academy 57 MCI 21
- Machias 53 Narraguagus
- Marshwood 87 Noble 45
- Mount Abram 41 Mountain Valley 33
- Mount Ararat 59 Freeport 39
- Mount View 60 Erskine Academy 48
- North Yarmouth Academy 34 Sacopee Valley 20
- Oceanside 45 Belfast 37
- Old Town 57 Houlton 49
- Oxford Hills 61 Thornton Academy 45
- Penobscot Valley 46 Mattanawcook Academy 36
- Pine Tree Academy 40 Isleboro 36
- Shead 41 Lee Academy 32
- Skowhegan 52 Messalonskee 27
- Spruce Mountain 47 Dirigo 25
- Washburn 42 Easton 36
- Wells 59 Cape Elizabeth 34
- Westbrook48 Deering 37
- Windham 73 Falmouth 19
Boys Basketball
- Belfast 67 Oceanside 66
- Brewer 61 Nokomis 41
- Cheverus 49 Lewiston 48
- Easton 52 Washburn 42
- Falmouth 67 Biddeford 43
- Forest Hills 73 North Haven 17
- Freeport 48 Mount Ararat 47
- Gorham 62 Sanford 55
- Gray-New Gloucester 65 Brunswick 62
- Hodgdon 81 Central Aroostook 74
- Houlton 66 Fort Fairfield 58
- John Bapst 56 Hermon 53
- Katahdin 78 Southern Aroostook 33
- Leavitt 60 Winslow 50
- Lincoln Academy 62 MCI 44
- Madison 52 Maranacook 47
- Messalonskee 61 Skowhegan 42
- Mount View 50 Erskine Academy 41
- Noble 48 Marshwood 37
- Portland 46 South Portland 38
- Sacopee Valley 75 NYA 38
- Saint Dominci 65 Old Orchard Beach 40
- Scarborough 66 Edward Little 59
- Temple Academy 72 Rangeley Lakes 30
- Thornton Academy 75 Oxford Hills 66
