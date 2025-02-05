Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 4

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for game played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, February 4th.

Congratulations to Cony's Abby Morrill who scored her 1000th point last night

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 44 Deer Isle-Stonington 20

Biddeford 50 Bonny Eagle 21

Boothbay 49 Lisbon 30

Brewer 50 Nokomis 46

Buckfield 46 Temple Academy 24

Brunswick 53 Gray-New Gloucester 46

Calais 57 Sumner 38

Caribou 67 Presque Isle 39

Central 58 Bucksport 28

Central Aroostook 45 Hodgdon 43

Cheverus 64 Lewiston 36

Dexter 40 Orono 16

Edward Little 54 Scarborough 23

Ellsworth 40 MDI 36

Hall-Dale 56 Monmouth Academy 30

Hampden Academy 39 Bangor 37

Hermon 55 John Bapst 43

Gorham 47 Sanford 33

Lawrence 74 Cony 73

Leavitt 55 Winslow25

Lincoln Academy 57 MCI 21

Machias 53 Narraguagus

Marshwood 87 Noble 45

Mount Abram 41 Mountain Valley 33

Mount Ararat 59 Freeport 39

Mount View 60 Erskine Academy 48

North Yarmouth Academy 34 Sacopee Valley 20

Oceanside 45 Belfast 37

Old Town 57 Houlton 49

Oxford Hills 61 Thornton Academy 45

Penobscot Valley 46 Mattanawcook Academy 36

Pine Tree Academy 40 Isleboro 36

Shead 41 Lee Academy 32

Skowhegan 52 Messalonskee 27

Spruce Mountain 47 Dirigo 25

Washburn 42 Easton 36

Wells 59 Cape Elizabeth 34

Westbrook48 Deering 37

Windham 73 Falmouth 19

Boys Basketball

Belfast 67 Oceanside 66

Brewer 61 Nokomis 41

Cheverus 49 Lewiston 48

Easton 52 Washburn 42

Falmouth 67 Biddeford 43

Forest Hills 73 North Haven 17

Freeport 48 Mount Ararat 47

Gorham 62 Sanford 55

Gray-New Gloucester 65 Brunswick 62

Hodgdon 81 Central Aroostook 74

Houlton 66 Fort Fairfield 58

John Bapst 56 Hermon 53

Katahdin 78 Southern Aroostook 33

Leavitt 60 Winslow 50

Lincoln Academy 62 MCI 44

Madison 52 Maranacook 47

Messalonskee 61 Skowhegan 42

Mount View 50 Erskine Academy 41

Noble 48 Marshwood 37

Portland 46 South Portland 38

Sacopee Valley 75 NYA 38

Saint Dominci 65 Old Orchard Beach 40

Scarborough 66 Edward Little 59

Temple Academy 72 Rangeley Lakes 30

Thornton Academy 75 Oxford Hills 66

