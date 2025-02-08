Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 7

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Friday February 7th throughout the State of Maine.

Congratulations to Brewer's Leah Jackson who scored her 1000th point against Bangor!

Girls Basketball

Bangor 50 Brewer 36

Bangor Christian 45 Lee Academy 24

Belfast 68 Winslow 24

Bucksport 34 Orono 29

Calais 46 Woodland 33

Camden Hills 48 Medomak Valley 37

Edward Little 51 Lewiston 31

Erskine Academy 61 Lincoln Academy 48

Leavitt 46 Maranacook 36

Machias 62Jonesport-Beals 48

Mount Ararat 56 Brunswick37

Oxford Hills 70 Westbrook 54

Saint Dominic 44 Waynflete 27

Scarborough 59 Falmouth 30

Schenck 56 Penquis Valley 35

Skowhegan 44 Nokomis 42

South Portland 46 Gorham 40

Thornton Academy 39 Biddeford 35

Windham 48 Deering 38

Wiscasset 43 North Haven 26

Boys Basketball

Brewer 62 Bangor 50

Brunswick 56 Mount Ararat 44

Edward Little 46 Lewiston 36

Falmouth 79 Scarborough 44

Gardiner 60 Cony 57

John Bapst 55 Foxcroft Academy 48

Leavitt 63 Maranacook 56

Medomak Valley 66 Camden Hills 53

Nokomis 71 Skowhegan 41

Oxford Hills 81 Westbrook 79

Sanford 75 Massabesic 34

South Portland 74 Gorham 61

Thornton Academy 65 Biddeford 54

Valley 83 Rangeley Lakes 44

Winslow 52 Belfast 37

Wiscasset 85 North Haven 19

