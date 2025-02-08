Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 7
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Friday February 7th throughout the State of Maine.
Congratulations to Brewer's Leah Jackson who scored her 1000th point against Bangor!
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 50 Brewer 36
- Bangor Christian 45 Lee Academy 24
- Belfast 68 Winslow 24
- Bucksport 34 Orono 29
- Calais 46 Woodland 33
- Camden Hills 48 Medomak Valley 37
- Edward Little 51 Lewiston 31
- Erskine Academy 61 Lincoln Academy 48
- Leavitt 46 Maranacook 36
- Machias 62Jonesport-Beals 48
- Mount Ararat 56 Brunswick37
- Oxford Hills 70 Westbrook 54
- Saint Dominic 44 Waynflete 27
- Scarborough 59 Falmouth 30
- Schenck 56 Penquis Valley 35
- Skowhegan 44 Nokomis 42
- South Portland 46 Gorham 40
- Thornton Academy 39 Biddeford 35
- Windham 48 Deering 38
- Wiscasset 43 North Haven 26
Boys Basketball
- Brewer 62 Bangor 50
- Brunswick 56 Mount Ararat 44
- Edward Little 46 Lewiston 36
- Falmouth 79 Scarborough 44
- Gardiner 60 Cony 57
- John Bapst 55 Foxcroft Academy 48
- Leavitt 63 Maranacook 56
- Medomak Valley 66 Camden Hills 53
- Nokomis 71 Skowhegan 41
- Oxford Hills 81 Westbrook 79
- Sanford 75 Massabesic 34
- South Portland 74 Gorham 61
- Thornton Academy 65 Biddeford 54
- Valley 83 Rangeley Lakes 44
- Winslow 52 Belfast 37
- Wiscasset 85 North Haven 19
