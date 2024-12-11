Maine High School Basketball Scores from Tuesday December 10

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 10th.

Girls' Basketball Scores

Belfast 47 Morse 32

Biddeford 58 Kennebunk 30

Camden Hills 59 Mt. Blue 11

Caribou 50 Houlton 19

Cheverus 68 Bonny Eagle 29

Edward Little 54 Sanford 49

Gorham 33 Windham 25

Hall-Dale 66 Dirigo 27

Gardiner 57 Messalonskee 54

Marshwood 53 Westbrook 37

Mount Ararat 52 Gray-New Gloucester 37

Mount View 63 Erskine Academy 55

Oak Hill 38 Winthrop 37

Oceanside 66 Medomak Valley 48

Pine Tree Academy 40 Telstar 23

Poland 67 St. Dominic 41

Scarborough 48 Portland 31

Shead 49 Narraguagus 47

Stearns 43 Lee Academy 23

Boys' Basketball Scores

Belfast 57 Erskine Academy 34

Caribou 84 Houlton 48

Cheverus 69 Bonny Eagle 35

Fort Fairfield 47 Easton 45

GSA 36 Bucksport 31

Kennebunk 59 Biddeford 33

Lincoln Academy 61 Winslow 53

Marshwood 50 Westbrook 49

Medomak Valley 66 Oceanside 44

Messalonskee 61 Gardiner 55

Mount Ararat 77 Gray-New Gloucester 56

Mount Blue 80 Camden Hills 67

Mount View 44 Erskine Academy 34

Noble 54 Falmouth 52

Orono 72 Washington Academy 45

Oxford Hills 70 Bangor 42

Saint Dominic 65 Poland 44

Sanford 76 Edward Little 64

Scarborough 61 Portland 53

South Portland 62 Lewiston 46

Telstar 69 Pine Tree Academy 41

Thornton Academy 71 Massabesic 34

Windham 75 Gorham 67

