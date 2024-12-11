Maine High School Basketball Scores from Tuesday December 10
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 10th.
Girls' Basketball Scores
- Belfast 47 Morse 32
- Biddeford 58 Kennebunk 30
- Camden Hills 59 Mt. Blue 11
- Caribou 50 Houlton 19
- Cheverus 68 Bonny Eagle 29
- Edward Little 54 Sanford 49
- Gorham 33 Windham 25
- Hall-Dale 66 Dirigo 27
- Gardiner 57 Messalonskee 54
- Marshwood 53 Westbrook 37
- Mount Ararat 52 Gray-New Gloucester 37
- Mount View 63 Erskine Academy 55
- Oak Hill 38 Winthrop 37
- Oceanside 66 Medomak Valley 48
- Pine Tree Academy 40 Telstar 23
- Poland 67 St. Dominic 41
- Scarborough 48 Portland 31
- Shead 49 Narraguagus 47
- Stearns 43 Lee Academy 23
Boys' Basketball Scores
- Belfast 57 Erskine Academy 34
- Caribou 84 Houlton 48
- Cheverus 69 Bonny Eagle 35
- Fort Fairfield 47 Easton 45
- GSA 36 Bucksport 31
- Kennebunk 59 Biddeford 33
- Lincoln Academy 61 Winslow 53
- Marshwood 50 Westbrook 49
- Medomak Valley 66 Oceanside 44
- Messalonskee 61 Gardiner 55
- Mount Ararat 77 Gray-New Gloucester 56
- Mount Blue 80 Camden Hills 67
- Mount View 44 Erskine Academy 34
- Noble 54 Falmouth 52
- Orono 72 Washington Academy 45
- Oxford Hills 70 Bangor 42
- Saint Dominic 65 Poland 44
- Sanford 76 Edward Little 64
- Scarborough 61 Portland 53
- South Portland 62 Lewiston 46
- Telstar 69 Pine Tree Academy 41
- Thornton Academy 71 Massabesic 34
- Windham 75 Gorham 67
