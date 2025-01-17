Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 16

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 16th.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 43 Washburn 19

Central 53 GSA 40

Dexter 40 Piscataquis 22

Hampden Academy 47 Skowhegan 33

Machias 46 Sumner 27

Mattanawcook Academy 57 Bucksport 25

Orono 56 Schenck 51

Penobscot Valley 99 Penquis Valley 21

Stearns 53 Southern Aroostook 31

Valley 81 Forest Hills 47

Washington Academy 38 MDI 31

Wells 41 Lake Region 36

Boys Basketball

Dirigo 47 Mountain Valley 35

Foxcroft Academy 51 Bucksport 37

Hampden Academy 47 Skowhegan 43

Madison 48 Oak Hill 37

Maranacook 49 Winthrop 45

Monmouth Academy 66 Boothbay 51

Mount Abram 66 Hall-Dale 47

Valley 94 Forest Hills 59

Washburn 69 Ashland 9

