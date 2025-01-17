Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 16
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 16th.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 43 Washburn 19
- Central 53 GSA 40
- Dexter 40 Piscataquis 22
- Hampden Academy 47 Skowhegan 33
- Machias 46 Sumner 27
- Mattanawcook Academy 57 Bucksport 25
- Orono 56 Schenck 51
- Penobscot Valley 99 Penquis Valley 21
- Stearns 53 Southern Aroostook 31
- Valley 81 Forest Hills 47
- Washington Academy 38 MDI 31
- Wells 41 Lake Region 36
Boys Basketball
- Dirigo 47 Mountain Valley 35
- Foxcroft Academy 51 Bucksport 37
- Hampden Academy 47 Skowhegan 43
- Madison 48 Oak Hill 37
- Maranacook 49 Winthrop 45
- Monmouth Academy 66 Boothbay 51
- Mount Abram 66 Hall-Dale 47
- Valley 94 Forest Hills 59
- Washburn 69 Ashland 9
