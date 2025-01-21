Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 20
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball game scores from games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, January 20th
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 42 Schenck 30
- Biddeford 66 Portland 29
- Central Aroostook 64 Washburn 23
- Cheverus 48 Deering 25
- Ellsworth 43 Foxcroft Academy 27
- Erskine Academy 71 Waterville 20
- Fryeburg Academy 35 Cape Elizabeth12
- Greely 48 Falmouth20
- Hall-Dale 48 MCI 27
- Hodgdon 46 Easton 29
- Lawrence 56 Oceanside 37
- Medomak Valley 48 Belfast 34
- Mount Ararat 61 Edward Little 51
- Old Town 46 John Bapst 28
- Presque Isle 43 Washington Academy 34
- South Portland 52 Gorham 33
- Southern Aroostook 44 Ashland 40
- Spruce Mountain 59 Leavitt 34
- Stearns 47 Greenville 36
- Winthrop 40 Traip Academy 36
Boys Basketball
- Cape Elizabeth65 Fryeburg Academy 57
- Central 77 Searsport 31
- Central Aroostook 79 Washburn 36
- Deering 65 Cheverus 62
- Edward Little 68 Mount Ararat 51
- Erskine Academy 56 Waterville 46
- GSA 45 Sumner 41
- Hodgdon 50 Easton 38
- Kennebunk 64 Sanford 53
- Lee Academy 54 Penquis Valley 47
- Machias 52 Jonesport-Beals 35
- Marshwood 30 Portland 28
- Medomak Valley 83 Belfast 23
- Monmouth Academy 75 North Yarmoth Academy 21
- Oceanside 82 Lawrence 75
- Orono 51 Houlton 45
- Presque Isle 59 Bucksport 45
- St. Dominic 67 Boothbay 48
- Schenck 43 Bangor Christian 26
- South Portland 63 Gorham 45
- Southern Aroostook 66 Ashland 24
- Spruce Mountain 73 Leavitt 48
- Traip Academy 53 Winthrop 42
