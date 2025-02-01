Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 31
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 31st.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 40 Katahdin 37
- Bangor 53 Edward Little 51
- Bangor Christian 45 Machias 39
- Belfast 50 Lincoln Academy 47
- Boothbay 31 Oak Hill 30
- Carrabec 44 Greenville 36
- Central Aroostook 47 Van Buren 8
- Fort Kent 62 Fort Fairfield 38
- Gardiner 55 Nokomis 42
- Hampden Academy 77 Brewer 48
- Hermon 51 Central 34
- Isleboro Central 29 Telstar 16
- Lawrence 62 Skowhegan 38
- Lewiston 40 Bonny Eagle 28
- Madison 56 Mount Abram 30
- Maranacook 40 Monmouth Academy 22
- Marshwood 57 Massabesic 35
- Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 33
- Shead 59 Lee Academy 34
- South Portland 59 Cheverus 47
- Spruce Mountain 48 Mountain Valley 26
- Valley 64 Vinalhaven 22
- Washburn 45 East Grand 23
- Windham 51 Scarborough 46
- Wisdom 55 Southern Aroostook 46
Boys Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 54 Lewiston 42
- Carrabec 64 Greenville 29
- Central Aroostook 89 Van Buren 26
- Cheverus 54 South Porltand 37
- Cony 70 Camden Hills 68
- Edward Little 66 Bangor 42
- Ellsworth 48 Orono 37
- Fort Fairfield 58 Fort Kent 44
- Foxcroft Academy 47 Central 33
- Gardiner 70 Nokomis 57
- GSA 61 Piscataquis 32
- Hampden Academy 59 Brewer 52
- Jonesport-Beals 54 Woodland 52
- Katahdin 89 Ashland 17
- Kents Hills 2 Lexington Christian 0 (Forfeit)
- Lawrence 57 Skowhegan 45
- Lee Academy 57 Shead 43
- Machias 37 Bangor Christian 32
- Marshwood 56 Massabesic 24
- Mattanawcook Academy 93 Sumner 39
- Medomak Valley 69 Oceanside 45
- Portland 62 Oxford Hills 42
- Schenck 56 Dexter 34
- Southern Aroostook 70 Wisdom 30
- Thornton Academy 67 Deering 52
- Valley 79 Vinalhaven 23
- Washburn 72 East Grand 15
- Windham 57 Scarborough 45
Get our free mobile app
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz