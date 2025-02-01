Maine High School Basketball Scores &#8211; January 31

Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 31

January 31, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 31st.

Girls Basketball

  • Ashland 40 Katahdin 37
  • Bangor 53 Edward Little 51
  • Bangor Christian 45 Machias 39
  • Belfast 50 Lincoln Academy 47
  • Boothbay 31 Oak Hill 30
  • Carrabec 44 Greenville 36
  • Central Aroostook 47 Van Buren 8
  • Fort Kent 62 Fort Fairfield 38
  • Gardiner 55 Nokomis 42
  • Hampden Academy 77 Brewer 48
  • Hermon 51 Central 34
  • Isleboro Central 29 Telstar 16
  • Lawrence 62 Skowhegan 38
  • Lewiston 40 Bonny Eagle 28
  • Madison 56 Mount Abram 30
  • Maranacook 40 Monmouth Academy 22
  • Marshwood 57 Massabesic 35
  • Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 33
  • Shead 59 Lee Academy 34
  • South Portland 59 Cheverus 47
  • Spruce Mountain 48 Mountain Valley 26
  • Valley 64 Vinalhaven 22
  • Washburn 45 East Grand 23
  • Windham 51 Scarborough 46
  • Wisdom 55 Southern Aroostook 46

Boys Basketball

  • Bonny Eagle 54 Lewiston 42
  • Carrabec 64 Greenville 29
  • Central Aroostook 89 Van Buren 26
  • Cheverus 54 South Porltand 37
  • Cony 70 Camden Hills 68
  • Edward Little 66 Bangor 42
  • Ellsworth 48 Orono 37
  • Fort Fairfield 58 Fort Kent 44
  • Foxcroft Academy 47 Central 33
  • Gardiner 70 Nokomis 57
  • GSA 61 Piscataquis 32
  • Hampden Academy 59 Brewer 52
  • Jonesport-Beals 54 Woodland 52
  • Katahdin 89 Ashland 17
  • Kents Hills 2 Lexington Christian 0 (Forfeit)
  • Lawrence 57 Skowhegan 45
  • Lee Academy 57 Shead 43
  • Machias 37 Bangor Christian 32
  • Marshwood 56 Massabesic 24
  • Mattanawcook Academy 93 Sumner 39
  • Medomak Valley 69 Oceanside 45
  • Portland 62 Oxford Hills 42
  • Schenck 56 Dexter 34
  • Southern Aroostook 70 Wisdom 30
  • Thornton Academy 67 Deering 52
  • Valley 79 Vinalhaven 23
  • Washburn 72 East Grand 15
  • Windham 57 Scarborough 45
