Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 31

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 31st.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 40 Katahdin 37

Bangor 53 Edward Little 51

Bangor Christian 45 Machias 39

Belfast 50 Lincoln Academy 47

Boothbay 31 Oak Hill 30

Carrabec 44 Greenville 36

Central Aroostook 47 Van Buren 8

Fort Kent 62 Fort Fairfield 38

Gardiner 55 Nokomis 42

Hampden Academy 77 Brewer 48

Hermon 51 Central 34

Isleboro Central 29 Telstar 16

Lawrence 62 Skowhegan 38

Lewiston 40 Bonny Eagle 28

Madison 56 Mount Abram 30

Maranacook 40 Monmouth Academy 22

Marshwood 57 Massabesic 35

Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 33

Shead 59 Lee Academy 34

South Portland 59 Cheverus 47

Spruce Mountain 48 Mountain Valley 26

Valley 64 Vinalhaven 22

Washburn 45 East Grand 23

Windham 51 Scarborough 46

Wisdom 55 Southern Aroostook 46

Boys Basketball

Bonny Eagle 54 Lewiston 42

Carrabec 64 Greenville 29

Central Aroostook 89 Van Buren 26

Cheverus 54 South Porltand 37

Cony 70 Camden Hills 68

Edward Little 66 Bangor 42

Ellsworth 48 Orono 37

Fort Fairfield 58 Fort Kent 44

Foxcroft Academy 47 Central 33

Gardiner 70 Nokomis 57

GSA 61 Piscataquis 32

Hampden Academy 59 Brewer 52

Jonesport-Beals 54 Woodland 52

Katahdin 89 Ashland 17

Kents Hills 2 Lexington Christian 0 (Forfeit)

Lawrence 57 Skowhegan 45

Lee Academy 57 Shead 43

Machias 37 Bangor Christian 32

Marshwood 56 Massabesic 24

Mattanawcook Academy 93 Sumner 39

Medomak Valley 69 Oceanside 45

Portland 62 Oxford Hills 42

Schenck 56 Dexter 34

Southern Aroostook 70 Wisdom 30

Thornton Academy 67 Deering 52

Valley 79 Vinalhaven 23

Washburn 72 East Grand 15

Windham 57 Scarborough 45

