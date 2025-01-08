Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 7

Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 7th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 56Portland 47

Biddedford 65 Kennebunk 31

Calais 64 Jonesport-Beals 60

Camden Hills 52 Gardiner 47

Caribou 55 Presque Isle 39

Cony 68 Nokomis 31

Dexter 45 Bucksport 23

Edward Little 54 Thornton Academy 40

Ellsworth 55 Washington Academy 30

Erskine Academy 68 Winslow 28

Forest Hills 48 Pine Tree Academy 18

Gray-New Gloucester 46 Greely 18

Hampden Academy 54 Brewer 40

Lawrence 70 Skowhegan 43

Lincoln Academy 54 Belfast 48

Machias 40 Shead 30

Madison 47 Monmouth Academy 29

Maranacook 39 Dirigo 28

Massabesic 30 Bonny Eagle 16

Mattanawcook Academy 72 Central 34

Medomak Valley 60 Leavitt 43

Messalonskee 42 Mount Blue 25

Mount Abram 31 Oak Hill 26

Mount Ararat 80 Deering 26

Mount View 54 Morse 30

Oceanside 65 Brunswick 33

Oxford Hills 51 Lewiston 41

Penobscot Valley 74 Stearns 22

Penquis Valley 54 Lee Academy 30

St. Dominic 36 Lisbon 15

Sanford 49 Noble 19

Schenck 66 Greenville 23

Traip Academy 25 Old Orchard Beach 23

Valley 81 Temple Academy 26

Wells 56 Yarmouth 37

Waynflete 31 Cape Elizabeth 25

Windham 35 South Portland 33

Boys Basketball

Bonny Eagle 63 Massabesic 46

Buckfield 115 North Haven 13

Camden Hills 64 Gardiner 49

Cape Elizabeth 72 Waynflete 61

Cony 65 Nokomis 56

Deering 76 Sanford 56

Forest Hills 57 Pine Tree Academy 44

Fort Fairfield 61 Southern Aroostook 47

Hampden Academy 50 Brewer 44

Hermon 48 John Bapst 38

Houlton 54 Orono 47

Kennebunk 66 Biddeford 57

Medomak Valley 71 Leavitt 31

Messalonskee 48 Mount Blue 37

MDI 67 Old Town 52

Mount View 45 Morse 34

Oceanside 60 Brunswick 59

Oxford Hills 66 Lewiston 62

Portland 49 Bangor 46

Sacopee Valley 66 North Yarmouth Academy 45

Saint Dominc 73 Lisbon 44

Scarborough 64 Falmouth 59

Schenck 70 Greenville 38

Skowhegan 63 Lawrence 55

South Portland 55 Windham 54

Thornton Academy 52 Edward Little 46

Valley 85 Temple Academy 50

Winslow 61 Erskine Academy 53

