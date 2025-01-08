Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 7
Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 7th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 56Portland 47
- Biddedford 65 Kennebunk 31
- Calais 64 Jonesport-Beals 60
- Camden Hills 52 Gardiner 47
- Caribou 55 Presque Isle 39
- Cony 68 Nokomis 31
- Dexter 45 Bucksport 23
- Edward Little 54 Thornton Academy 40
- Ellsworth 55 Washington Academy 30
- Erskine Academy 68 Winslow 28
- Forest Hills 48 Pine Tree Academy 18
- Gray-New Gloucester 46 Greely 18
- Hampden Academy 54 Brewer 40
- Lawrence 70 Skowhegan 43
- Lincoln Academy 54 Belfast 48
- Machias 40 Shead 30
- Madison 47 Monmouth Academy 29
- Maranacook 39 Dirigo 28
- Massabesic 30 Bonny Eagle 16
- Mattanawcook Academy 72 Central 34
- Medomak Valley 60 Leavitt 43
- Messalonskee 42 Mount Blue 25
- Mount Abram 31 Oak Hill 26
- Mount Ararat 80 Deering 26
- Mount View 54 Morse 30
- Oceanside 65 Brunswick 33
- Oxford Hills 51 Lewiston 41
- Penobscot Valley 74 Stearns 22
- Penquis Valley 54 Lee Academy 30
- St. Dominic 36 Lisbon 15
- Sanford 49 Noble 19
- Schenck 66 Greenville 23
- Traip Academy 25 Old Orchard Beach 23
- Valley 81 Temple Academy 26
- Wells 56 Yarmouth 37
- Waynflete 31 Cape Elizabeth 25
- Windham 35 South Portland 33
Boys Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 63 Massabesic 46
- Buckfield 115 North Haven 13
- Camden Hills 64 Gardiner 49
- Cape Elizabeth 72 Waynflete 61
- Cony 65 Nokomis 56
- Deering 76 Sanford 56
- Forest Hills 57 Pine Tree Academy 44
- Fort Fairfield 61 Southern Aroostook 47
- Hampden Academy 50 Brewer 44
- Hermon 48 John Bapst 38
- Houlton 54 Orono 47
- Kennebunk 66 Biddeford 57
- Medomak Valley 71 Leavitt 31
- Messalonskee 48 Mount Blue 37
- MDI 67 Old Town 52
- Mount View 45 Morse 34
- Oceanside 60 Brunswick 59
- Oxford Hills 66 Lewiston 62
- Portland 49 Bangor 46
- Sacopee Valley 66 North Yarmouth Academy 45
- Saint Dominc 73 Lisbon 44
- Scarborough 64 Falmouth 59
- Schenck 70 Greenville 38
- Skowhegan 63 Lawrence 55
- South Portland 55 Windham 54
- Thornton Academy 52 Edward Little 46
- Valley 85 Temple Academy 50
- Winslow 61 Erskine Academy 53
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 6 (January6 -January 11) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 6 through Sunday, January 12th. Voting will take place Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 17th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
