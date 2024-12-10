Maine High School Basketball Scores – Monday December 9th
Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 10th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 45 Greenville 14
- Brunswick 34 Freeport 25
- Falmouth 37 Noble 35
- Fort Fairfield 34 Ashland 20
- GSA 50 Sumner 41
- John Bapst 39 Old Town 34
- MCI 53 Waterville 23
- Madison 45 Dirigo 27
- Penobscot Valley 76 Piscataquis 22
- Pine Tree Academy 34 Temple Academy 32
- Washburn 48 Van Buren 12
- Waynflete 37 Sacopee Valley 20
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 68 Greenville 49
- Brunswick 50 Freeport 46
- Calais 66 Narraguagus 48
- Fort Fairfield 74 Ashland 34
- John Bapst 63 Old Town 52
- Lee Academy 77 Stearns 67
- Maranacook 59 Oak Hill 55
- Mattanawcook Academy 58 Central 41
- Mountain Valley 62 Lisbon 39
- Pine Tree Academy 53 Temple Academy 32
- Schenck 73 Penquis Valley 29
- Spruce Mountain 80 Hall-Dale 40
- Waterville 52 MCI 46
- Waynflete 62 Sacopee Valley 31
- Woodland 60 Shead 53
