Maine High School Basketball Scores – Monday December 9th

Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 10th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 45 Greenville 14

Brunswick 34 Freeport 25

Falmouth 37 Noble 35

Fort Fairfield 34 Ashland 20

GSA 50 Sumner 41

John Bapst 39 Old Town 34

MCI 53 Waterville 23

Madison 45 Dirigo 27

Penobscot Valley 76 Piscataquis 22

Pine Tree Academy 34 Temple Academy 32

Washburn 48 Van Buren 12

Waynflete 37 Sacopee Valley 20

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 68 Greenville 49

Brunswick 50 Freeport 46

Calais 66 Narraguagus 48

Fort Fairfield 74 Ashland 34

John Bapst 63 Old Town 52

Lee Academy 77 Stearns 67

Maranacook 59 Oak Hill 55

Mattanawcook Academy 58 Central 41

Mountain Valley 62 Lisbon 39

Pine Tree Academy 53 Temple Academy 32

Schenck 73 Penquis Valley 29

Spruce Mountain 80 Hall-Dale 40

Waterville 52 MCI 46

Waynflete 62 Sacopee Valley 31

Woodland 60 Shead 53

