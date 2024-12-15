Maine High School Basketball Scores – Saturday December 14
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball game results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 14th.
Girls' Basketball
- Caribou 62 Old Town 40
- Central Aroostook 68 Lee Academy 41
- Fort Kent 60 Southern Aroostook 38
- GSA 62 Woodland 48
- Penobscot Valley 60 Calais 30
- Presque Isle 32 Foxcroft 26
- Schenck 41 Stearns 23
- Shead 49 Bangor Christian 41
- Sumner 56 Machias 31
- Temple Academy 43 Telstar 16
- Vinalhaven 47 North Haven 26
- Washington Academy 58 Houlton 17
- Wells 44 York 25
- Wisdom 61 Hodgdon 32
Boys' Basketball
- Caribou 79 Old Town 45
- Carrabec 46 Buckfield 33
- Central Aroostook 80 Lee Academy 58
- Edward Little 51 Hampden Academy 40
- Ellsworth 68 Orono 58
- Fort Kent 66 Southern Aroostook 42
- Hodgdon 72 Wisdom 31
- Presque Isle 65 Foxcroft Academy 51
- Rocky Hill Country Day 70 Hyde 62
- Vinalhaven 50 North Haven 35
- Washington Academy 66 Houlton 61
You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
Get our free mobile app
15 Amazing Photos of Gardens Aglow in Maine That Are Pure Holiday Magic
The Coastal Maine Botanical Garden's holiday light show Gardens Aglow has been ranked as one of the best year after year. Take a peek into why with these gorgeous photos showcasing the hundreds of thousands of lights.
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna