Maine High School Basketball Scores – Saturday December 14

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball game results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 14th.

Girls' Basketball

Caribou 62 Old Town 40

Central Aroostook 68 Lee Academy 41

Fort Kent 60 Southern Aroostook 38

GSA 62 Woodland 48

Penobscot Valley 60 Calais 30

Presque Isle 32 Foxcroft 26

Schenck 41 Stearns 23

Shead 49 Bangor Christian 41

Sumner 56 Machias 31

Temple Academy 43 Telstar 16

Vinalhaven 47 North Haven 26

Washington Academy 58 Houlton 17

Wells 44 York 25

Wisdom 61 Hodgdon 32

Boys' Basketball

Caribou 79 Old Town 45

Carrabec 46 Buckfield 33

Central Aroostook 80 Lee Academy 58

Edward Little 51 Hampden Academy 40

Ellsworth 68 Orono 58

Fort Kent 66 Southern Aroostook 42

Hodgdon 72 Wisdom 31

Presque Isle 65 Foxcroft Academy 51

Rocky Hill Country Day 70 Hyde 62

Vinalhaven 50 North Haven 35

Washington Academy 66 Houlton 61

You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

