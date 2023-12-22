Maine High School Basketball Scores – Thursday December 21

Here are the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 21st.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 48 Nokomis 20

Boothbay 41 Traip 39

Brunswick 47 Edward Little 38

Central Aroostook 61 Fort Fairfield 16

Cheverus 74 Portland 35

Easton 33 Van Buren 26

Forest Hills 40 Buckfield 37

Fryeburg Academy 43 Greely 41

Gorham 55 Falmouth 29

Gray-New Gloucester 66 Lake Region 38

Hoddgon 72 Madawaska 5

Leavitt 44 Poland 41

Lincoln Academy 64 Lisbon 8

Medomak Valley 61 Mount View 32

Mt. Ararat 66 Camden Hills 51

Oceanside 55 Yarmouth 34

Saint Dominic 45 Telstar 28

Sanford 58 Noble 20

Scarborough 58 Lewiston 51

South Portland 49 Massabesic

Spruce Mountain 49 Morse 29

Thornton Academy 49 Biddeford 22

Wells 50 Kennebunk 31

Westbrook 50 Kennebunk 31

Windham 69 Bonny Eagle 34

Winthrop 44 Old Orchard 41

York 58 Marshwood 51

Boys Basketball

Camden Hills 72 Mt. Ararat 65

Calais 59 Jonesport-Beals 44

Cheverus 49 Portland 45

Deering 50 Edward Little 48

Dirigo 68 North Yarmouth Academy 40

Easton 58 Van Buren 31

Forest Hills 66 Buckfield 52

Fort Fairfield 69 Central Aroostook

Foxcroft Academy 57 Hermon 52

Freeport 58 Wells 53

Gorham 73 Falmouth 56

Gray-New Gloucester 83 Lake Region 62

Greely 57 Fryeburg Academy 40

GSA 61 Mattanawocook Academy 45

Hodgdon 70 Madawaska 41

Katahdin 73 Lee Academy 49

Lincoln Academy 84 Lisbon 23

Medomak Valley 74 Mount View 43

Monmouth Academy 56 Waynflete 38

Nokomis 72 Bangor 47

Oceanside 78 Yarmouth 67

Old Town 51 Houlton 34

Old Orchard Beach 49 Winthrop 42

St. Dominic 76 Telstar 29

Sanford 88 Noble 75

Scarborough 47 Lewiston 27

Schenck 71 Stearns 20

Sumner 77 Searsport 61

Thornton Academy 58 Biddeford 53

Traip 61 Boothbay 53

Washington Academy 54 Bucksport 34

Westbrook 62 Kennebunk 55

Windham 69 Bonny Eagle 53

York 55 Marshwood 46

