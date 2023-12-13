Maine High School Basketball Scores – Tuesday December 12
Here are the Tuesday night, December 12th High School Basketball Scores for games reported and played throughout the State of Maine!
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 49 Brewer 31
- Belfast 60 Winslow 25
- Brunswick 43 Deering 39
- Camden Hills 65 Medomak Valley 36
- Caribou 44 Houlton 27
- Cheverus 48 South Portland 28
- Dexter 50 Piscataquis 8
- Edward Little 71 Mt. Blue 15
- Erskine Academy 52 Gardiner 50
- Forest Hills 48 North Haven 27
- Fort Kent 57 Madawaska 4
- Freeport 73 Morse 49
- Freyberg Academy 50 Massabesic 27
- Gorham 56 Greely 30
- Hampden Academy 41 Skowhegan 24
- Hall Dale 82 Waterville 25
- Lake Region 46 Oak Hill 16
- Leavitt 76 Lisbon 12
- Lewiston 72 Messalonskee 55
- Lincoln Academy 54 Cape Elizabeth 31
- Maranacook 40 MCI 38
- Mt. Ararat 43 Gray-New Gloucester 37
- MDI 53 Hermon 38
- NYA 45 Winthrop 42
- Oceanside 71 Cony 50
- Old Orchard Beach 32 Monmouth Academy 29
- Poland 43 Mountain Valley 33
- Portland 56 Bonny Eagle 48
- Richmond 74 Wiscasset 13
- Sanford 65 Marshwood 45
- Scarborough 40 Windham 35
- St. Dominic 38 Boothbay 30
- Valley 73 Mount Abram 22
- Waynflete 21 Traip Academy 11
- York 64 Kennebunk 53
Boys Basketball
- Brewer 59 Bangor 58
- Bucksport 58 GSA 30
- Calais 61 Narraguagus 37
- Cheverus 58 South Portland 49
- Dirigo 58 Sacopee Valley 49
- Falmouth 75 Westbrook 57
- Forest Hills 62 North Haven 6
- Freeport 66 Morse 40
- Gardiner 70 Erskine Academy 56
- Gorham 76 Greely 42
- Gray-New Gloucester 59 Mount Ararat 42
- Isleboro 57 Pine Tree Academy 40
- Lake Region 70 Oak Hill 50
- Lincoln Academy 83 Cape Elizabeth 49
- Machias 56 Jonesport-Beals 40
- Maranacook 62 MCI 55
- Medomak Valley 78 Camden Hills 74
- Messalonskee 40 Lewiston 31
- Monmouth Academy 56 Old Orchard Beach 34
- Mount Abram 57 Valley 47
- Mount Blue 52 Edward Little 49
- Mountain Valley 76 Poland 51
- Noble 72 Brunswick 46
- Oceanside 110 Cony 59
- Orono 71 Washington Academy 52
- Portland 64 Bonny Eagle 53
- Richmond 96 Wiscasset 26
- Sanford 59 Marshwood 43
- Schenck 44 Penobscot Valley 41
- Shead 59 Woodland 41
- St. Dominic 72 Boothbay 28
- Skowhegan 67 Hampden Academy 55
- Sumner 55 Deer Isle-Stonington 24
- Thornton Academy 52 Deering 50
- Waynflete 51 Traip Academy 25
- Wells 56 Biddeford 55
- Windham 49 Scarborough 41
- Winslow 62 Belfast 24
- Winthrop 60 NYA 34
- York 65 Kennebunk 43
You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week, once per day, through Thursday night, December 14th HERE.
Nominations for Week 2 are now open! Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 17th for the Week December 11th-16th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 18th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 18th-21st with the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 22nd.
Get our free mobile app
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
According to Ranker, here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023.
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard