Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 8
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores and Ice Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 8th.
Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 69 Deer Isle-Stonington 23
- Buckfield 73 Old Orchard Beach 38
- Central 26 MCI 24
- Gardiner 37 Freeport 24
- GSA 48 Washington Academy 39
- Greely 45 Fryeburg Academy 22
- Lewiston 73 Mt. Blue 20
- Maranacook 48 Monmouth Academy 29
- Narraguagus 64 Woodland 24
- Skowhegan 46 Oxford Hills 18
- Spruce Mountain 67 Madison 22
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 89 Deer Isle-Stonington 12
- Gardiner 72 Freeport 43
- Greely 50 Fryeburg Academy 43
- Hodgdon 88 Washburn 33
- Mount Blue 47 Lewiston 40
- MDI 72 Belfast 48
- Old Orchard Beach 65 Buckfield 46
- Sumner 55 Central 52
- Winthrop 62 Mountain Valley 52
Girl's Hockey
- Black Tigers 2 Penobscot Pioneers 1
Boy's Hockey
- No games scheduled
