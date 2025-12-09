Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 8

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores and Ice Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 8th.

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Bangor Christian 69 Deer Isle-Stonington 23

Buckfield 73 Old Orchard Beach 38

Central 26 MCI 24

Gardiner 37 Freeport 24

GSA 48 Washington Academy 39

Greely 45 Fryeburg Academy 22

Lewiston 73 Mt. Blue 20

Maranacook 48 Monmouth Academy 29

Narraguagus 64 Woodland 24

Skowhegan 46 Oxford Hills 18

Spruce Mountain 67 Madison 22

Boy's Basketball

Bangor Christian 89 Deer Isle-Stonington 12

Gardiner 72 Freeport 43

Greely 50 Fryeburg Academy 43

Hodgdon 88 Washburn 33

Mount Blue 47 Lewiston 40

MDI 72 Belfast 48

Old Orchard Beach 65 Buckfield 46

Sumner 55 Central 52

Winthrop 62 Mountain Valley 52

Girl's Hockey

Black Tigers 2 Penobscot Pioneers 1

Boy's Hockey

No games scheduled

Get our free mobile app