Maine High School Basketball Tourney 2025 Results – Saturday February 22
Saturday February 22nd saw Northern and Southern Maine Regional Champions crowned in Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Here are the scores
Congratulations to all!
Girls
Class AA North
- #2 Cheverus defeated #1 Oxford Hills 41-34
Class AA South
- #1 South Portland defeated #2 Gorham 50-37
Class C North
- #1 Penobscot Valley defeated #2 Mattanawcook Academy 42-37
Class C South
- #1 Hall-Dale defeated #3 Madison 36-25
Class D North
- #2 Central Aroostook defeated #4 Schenck
Class D South
- #1 Valley defeated #3 St Dominic 74-47
Boys
Class AA North
- #2 Windham defeated #4 Edward Little 55-49
Class AA South
- #2 South Portland defeated #4 Bonny Eagle 49-34
Class C North
- #1 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #3 Madawaska 81-71
Class C South
- #1 Mount Abram defeated #2 Monmouth Academy 52-43
Class D North
- #1 Schenck defeated #2 Katahdin 47-28
Class D South
- #2 St. Dominic defeated #1 Valley 59-28
