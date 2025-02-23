Maine High School Basketball Tourney 2025 Results – Saturday February 22

Saturday February 22nd saw Northern and Southern Maine Regional Champions crowned in Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Here are the scores

Congratulations to all!

Girls

Class AA North

#2 Cheverus defeated #1 Oxford Hills 41-34

Class AA South

#1 South Portland defeated #2 Gorham 50-37

Class C North

#1 Penobscot Valley defeated #2 Mattanawcook Academy 42-37

Class C South

#1 Hall-Dale defeated #3 Madison 36-25

Class D North

#2 Central Aroostook defeated #4 Schenck

Class D South

#1 Valley defeated #3 St Dominic 74-47

Boys

Class AA North

#2 Windham defeated #4 Edward Little 55-49

Class AA South

#2 South Portland defeated #4 Bonny Eagle 49-34

Class C North

#1 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #3 Madawaska 81-71

Class C South

#1 Mount Abram defeated #2 Monmouth Academy 52-43

Class D North

#1 Schenck defeated #2 Katahdin 47-28

Class D South

#2 St. Dominic defeated #1 Valley 59-28

