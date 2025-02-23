Maine High School Basketball Tourney 2025 Results &#8211; Saturday February 22

Maine High School Basketball Tourney 2025 Results – Saturday February 22

Photos Chris Popper

Saturday February 22nd saw Northern and Southern Maine Regional Champions crowned in Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Here are the scores

Congratulations to all!

Girls

Class AA North

  • #2 Cheverus defeated #1 Oxford Hills 41-34

Class AA South

  • #1 South Portland defeated #2 Gorham 50-37

Class C North

  • #1 Penobscot Valley defeated #2 Mattanawcook Academy 42-37

Class C South

  • #1 Hall-Dale defeated #3 Madison 36-25

Class D North

  • #2 Central Aroostook defeated #4 Schenck

Class D South

  • #1 Valley defeated #3 St Dominic 74-47

Boys

Class AA North

  • #2 Windham defeated #4 Edward Little 55-49

Class AA South

  • #2 South Portland defeated #4 Bonny Eagle 49-34

Class C North

  • #1 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #3 Madawaska 81-71

Class C South

  • #1 Mount Abram defeated #2 Monmouth Academy 52-43

Class D North

  • #1 Schenck defeated #2 Katahdin 47-28

Class D South

  • #2 St. Dominic defeated #1 Valley 59-28
