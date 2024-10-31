Maine High School Boy’s Soccer Quarterfinals [RESULTS]

Here are the Maine High School Boy's Soccer Quarterfinal Results, from Tuesday October 29th and Wednesday October 30th. The semifinals will be played on Friday and Saturday, November 1st and 2nd. Best of luck to all the teams.

Class A North

#5 Edward Little defeated #4 Mount Ararat 1-0

#3 Brunswick defeated #6 Hampden Academy 6-1

#2 Lewiston defeated #7 Bangor 7-0

#1 Camden Hills defeated #8 Messalonskee 4-0

Class A South

#5 Scarborough defeated #6 Deering 2-0

#4 Portland defeated #5 Gorham 2-1

#2 Falmouth defeated #7 Biddeford 3-1

#1 Windham defeated #9 South Portland 2-1

Class B North

#5 Ellsworth defeated #4 Waterville 4-3

#3 Caribou defeated #6 Gardiner 3-1

#2 Medomak Valley defeated #7 Oceanside 6-2

#1 John Bapst defeated #8 Presque Isle 6-1

Class B South

#4 Cape Elizabeth defeated #5 Lincoln Academy 4-3

#6 York defeated #3 Morse 1-0

#2 Yarmouth vs. #7 Gray-New Gloucester

#1 Greely defeated #8 Fryeburg Academy 6-0

Class C North

#4 Washington Academy defeated #5 Fort Kent 3-2

#3 Orono defeated #6 Central 2-1

#2 GSA defeated #7 Foxcroft Academy 2-0

#1 Mount View defeated . #8 Sumner 8-0

Class C South

#5 Waynflete defeated #4 NYA 2-1

#3 Mt. Abram vs. #6 Winthrop

#3 Traip Academy defeated #7 Maranacook 3-0

#1 Hall Dale vs. #8 Mountain Valley

Class D North

#4 Easton defeated #5 Katahdin 2-0

#3 Fort Fairfield defeated #6 Machias 5-3

#2 Madawaska defeated #7 Lee Academy 9-1

#8 Wisdom defeated #1 Bangor Christian 3-2

Class D South

#4 St. Dominic defeated #5 Isleboro 6-0

#2 Monomouth Academy vs. # 3 Buckfield Thursday, October 31

8-Person North

#4 Schenck defeated. #5 Dexter 6-2

#6 Southern Aroostook defeated #3 Mattanawcook Academy 4-1

#2 Piscataquis vs. #7 Shead no score reported

#1 Calais defeated #8 Ashland 2-0

8-Person South

#5 Temple Academy defeated #4 Telstar vs. 2-1

#3 Pine Tree Academy defeated #6 Valley 3-1

#2 Greenville vs. #7 Rangeley no score reported

#1 Carrabec defeated #8 Spruce Mountain 7-0

Voting is open for the Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday, October 31st at 11:59 p.m. Vote HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th. .

