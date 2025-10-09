Maine High School Boy&#8217;s Soccer Heal Point Standings &#8211; October 8

Maine High School Boy’s Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 8

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Boy's Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through October 8th.

Teams play 14 games.

Class A North

  1. Camden Hills 7-1-2, 84.694
  2. Lewiston 7-1-2, 82.857
  3. Brunswick 8-2-0, 63.520
  4. Mt. Ararat 5-4-1, 45.204
  5. Messalonskee 6-5-0, 44.286
  6. Mt. Blue 6-4-0 43.73
  7. Bangor 5-4-1, 38.367
  8. Edward Little 3-4-2 32.857
  9. Hampden Academy -6-2, 29.286
  10. Brewer 2-6-1, 7.653
  11. Oxford Hills 0-8-1, 2.551

Class A South

  1. Falmouth 9-1-0, 78.265
  2. Scarborough 8-0-0, 69.082
  3. Gorham, 9-1-0, 66.020
  4. South Portland 7-2-0, 61.939
  5. Marshwood 7-2-0, 44.592
  6. Westbrook 7-2-0, 44.592
  7. Thornton Academy 6-3-1, 31.531
  8. Kennebunk 5-4-0, 26.224
  9. Biddeford 4-5-1, 26.714
  10. Windham 3-5-1, 23.673
  11. Deering 4-6-0, 20.816
  12. Bonny Eagle 3-6-1, 13.163
  13. Portland 2-6-1, 12.449
  14. Sanford 2-6-1, 9.388
  15. Noble 3-7-0, 8.571
  16. Cheverus 0-10-0, 0.000
  17. Massabesic 0-9-0, 0.000

Class B North

  1. John Bapst 8-0-1, 93.163
  2. Caribou 7-2-1, 67.245
  3. Oceanside 7--0, 60.000
  4. Erskine Academy 5-3-3, 55.230
  5. Presque Isle 7-1-2, 54.464
  6. Gardiner 6-5-0, 52.704
  7. Ellsworth 6-3-2, 5.704
  8. Cony 4-5-1, 40.791
  9. MDI 6-5-0, 36.939
  10. Foxcroft Academy 5-5-0, 25.000
  11. Waterville 5-5-0, 33.112
  12. Medomak Valley 4-4-1, 29.158
  13. Nokomis 5-5-0, 23.061
  14. Hermon 1-7-2, 14.617
  15. Belfast 2-8-0, 13.367
  16. Skowhegan 3-7-0, 11.224
  17. Lawrence 2-7-0, 6.531
  18. Old Town 0-9-0, 0.000

Class B South

  1. Greely 8-1-0, 63.571
  2. Yarmouth 7-1-1, 62.279
  3. Morse 5-4-0, 48.827
  4. Leavitt 6-3-0, 48.163
  5. Cape Elizabeth 6-3-1, 44.107
  6. York 5-4-0, 42.959
  7. Lincoln Academy 3-2-3, 35.842
  8. Freeport 5-4-0, 32.653
  9. Lake Region 3-3-4, 31.056
  10. Gray-New Gloucester 3-6-0, 24.388
  11. Fryeburg Academy 2-7-1, 21.199
  12. Poland 3-5-1, 19.296

Class C North

  1. Orono 9-0-1, 51.276
  2. Mount View 9-1-0, 47.551
  3. GSA 2-7-1, 31.020
  4. Fort Kent 5-6-0, 29.490
  5. Central 4-5-0, 18.776
  6. Washington Academy 3-6-0, 18.673
  7. Winslow 2-7-0, 10.918
  8. MCI 2-9-0, 9.490

Class C South

  1. Hall-Dale 8-0-2, 74.484
  2. Winthrop 5-3-3, 49.433
  3. Oak Hill 7-3-0, 46.813
  4. Traip Academy 8-2-0, 43.285
  5. Mt. Abram 5-3-2, 41.888
  6. Maranacook 4-3-3, 36.607
  7. Lisbon 1-8-2, 18.801
  8. Wells 2-6-3, 16.056
  9. NYA 1-6-3, 11.786
  10. Waynflete 1-7-1, 9.847
  11. Sacopee Valley 0-7-2, 7.912
  12. Mountain Valley 1-9-1, 7.704
  13. Spruce Mountain 1-7-1, 3.666

Class D North

  1. Orono 9-0-1, 51.276
  2. Mount View 9-1-0, 47.551
  3. GSA 2-7-1, 31.020
  4. Fort Kent 5-6-0, 29.490
  5. Central 4-5-0, 18.776
  6. Washington Academy 3-6-0, 18.673
  7. Winslow 2-7-0, 10.918
  8. MCI 2-9-0, 9.490

Class D South

  1. Monmouth Academy 7-1-1, 73.923
  2. Narraguagus 7-2-1, 41.199
  3. Buckfield 6-3-1, 26.558
  4. Woodland 4-4-1, 26.556
  5. Jonesport-Beals 3-6-1, 22.117
  6. Richmond 4-5-1, 21.540
  7. Bangor Christian 4-6-0, 21.020
  8. Machias 1-10-0, 6.071

North 8-Person

  1. Piscataquis 11-0-0, 81.835
  2. Katahdin 10-0-0, 67.551
  3. Wisdom 8-1-1 52.551
  4. Bucksport 8-0-0, 43.435
  5. Penquis Valley 6-2-0, 42.738
  6. Southern Aroostook 5-5-1, 31.327
  7. Calais 7-1-0, 27.500
  8. Dexter 6-6-0, 25.306
  9. Ashland 5-4-1, 21.429
  10. Van Buren 4-5-1, 19.082
  11. Mattanawcook Academy 4-6-0, 17.959
  12. Houlton 3-7-0, 12.245
  13. Sumner 3-6-0, 10.510
  14. Lee Academy 1-10-0, 6.531
  15. Penobscot Christian, 2-8-0 5.612
  16. Shead 4-5-0, 3.776
  17. East Grand 0-10-0, 0.000

South 8-Person

  1. Telstar 8-0-0, 52.041
  2. Pine Tree Academy 8-1-0, 52.041
  3. Valley 8-1-0, 42.245
  4. Islesboro 7-3-0, 26.633
  5. Carrabec 7-4-0, 25.102
  6. Wiscasset 3-6-1, 8.367
  7. Temple Academy 2-6-1, 6.837
  8. Greenville -7-0, 5.612
  9. Rangeley Lakes 3-6-0, 5.510
  10. Vinalhaven 0-8-0, 0.000
  11. Searsport 0-8-0, 0.000
  12. Dirigo 0-7-0, 0.000

The last countable day that games may be played is October 21st. Prelims will take place October 24-25, Quarterfinals will take place October 28-29 with semifinals on October 31-November. Regional Finals will take place November 3-5 and State Finals on November 8th.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

