Maine High School Boy’s Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 8
Here are the Maine High School Boy's Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through October 8th.
Teams play 14 games.
Class A North
- Camden Hills 7-1-2, 84.694
- Lewiston 7-1-2, 82.857
- Brunswick 8-2-0, 63.520
- Mt. Ararat 5-4-1, 45.204
- Messalonskee 6-5-0, 44.286
- Mt. Blue 6-4-0 43.73
- Bangor 5-4-1, 38.367
- Edward Little 3-4-2 32.857
- Hampden Academy -6-2, 29.286
- Brewer 2-6-1, 7.653
- Oxford Hills 0-8-1, 2.551
Class A South
- Falmouth 9-1-0, 78.265
- Scarborough 8-0-0, 69.082
- Gorham, 9-1-0, 66.020
- South Portland 7-2-0, 61.939
- Marshwood 7-2-0, 44.592
- Westbrook 7-2-0, 44.592
- Thornton Academy 6-3-1, 31.531
- Kennebunk 5-4-0, 26.224
- Biddeford 4-5-1, 26.714
- Windham 3-5-1, 23.673
- Deering 4-6-0, 20.816
- Bonny Eagle 3-6-1, 13.163
- Portland 2-6-1, 12.449
- Sanford 2-6-1, 9.388
- Noble 3-7-0, 8.571
- Cheverus 0-10-0, 0.000
- Massabesic 0-9-0, 0.000
Class B North
- John Bapst 8-0-1, 93.163
- Caribou 7-2-1, 67.245
- Oceanside 7--0, 60.000
- Erskine Academy 5-3-3, 55.230
- Presque Isle 7-1-2, 54.464
- Gardiner 6-5-0, 52.704
- Ellsworth 6-3-2, 5.704
- Cony 4-5-1, 40.791
- MDI 6-5-0, 36.939
- Foxcroft Academy 5-5-0, 25.000
- Waterville 5-5-0, 33.112
- Medomak Valley 4-4-1, 29.158
- Nokomis 5-5-0, 23.061
- Hermon 1-7-2, 14.617
- Belfast 2-8-0, 13.367
- Skowhegan 3-7-0, 11.224
- Lawrence 2-7-0, 6.531
- Old Town 0-9-0, 0.000
Class B South
- Greely 8-1-0, 63.571
- Yarmouth 7-1-1, 62.279
- Morse 5-4-0, 48.827
- Leavitt 6-3-0, 48.163
- Cape Elizabeth 6-3-1, 44.107
- York 5-4-0, 42.959
- Lincoln Academy 3-2-3, 35.842
- Freeport 5-4-0, 32.653
- Lake Region 3-3-4, 31.056
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-6-0, 24.388
- Fryeburg Academy 2-7-1, 21.199
- Poland 3-5-1, 19.296
Class C North
- Orono 9-0-1, 51.276
- Mount View 9-1-0, 47.551
- GSA 2-7-1, 31.020
- Fort Kent 5-6-0, 29.490
- Central 4-5-0, 18.776
- Washington Academy 3-6-0, 18.673
- Winslow 2-7-0, 10.918
- MCI 2-9-0, 9.490
Class C South
- Hall-Dale 8-0-2, 74.484
- Winthrop 5-3-3, 49.433
- Oak Hill 7-3-0, 46.813
- Traip Academy 8-2-0, 43.285
- Mt. Abram 5-3-2, 41.888
- Maranacook 4-3-3, 36.607
- Lisbon 1-8-2, 18.801
- Wells 2-6-3, 16.056
- NYA 1-6-3, 11.786
- Waynflete 1-7-1, 9.847
- Sacopee Valley 0-7-2, 7.912
- Mountain Valley 1-9-1, 7.704
- Spruce Mountain 1-7-1, 3.666
Class D North
- Orono 9-0-1, 51.276
- Mount View 9-1-0, 47.551
- GSA 2-7-1, 31.020
- Fort Kent 5-6-0, 29.490
- Central 4-5-0, 18.776
- Washington Academy 3-6-0, 18.673
- Winslow 2-7-0, 10.918
- MCI 2-9-0, 9.490
Class D South
- Monmouth Academy 7-1-1, 73.923
- Narraguagus 7-2-1, 41.199
- Buckfield 6-3-1, 26.558
- Woodland 4-4-1, 26.556
- Jonesport-Beals 3-6-1, 22.117
- Richmond 4-5-1, 21.540
- Bangor Christian 4-6-0, 21.020
- Machias 1-10-0, 6.071
North 8-Person
- Piscataquis 11-0-0, 81.835
- Katahdin 10-0-0, 67.551
- Wisdom 8-1-1 52.551
- Bucksport 8-0-0, 43.435
- Penquis Valley 6-2-0, 42.738
- Southern Aroostook 5-5-1, 31.327
- Calais 7-1-0, 27.500
- Dexter 6-6-0, 25.306
- Ashland 5-4-1, 21.429
- Van Buren 4-5-1, 19.082
- Mattanawcook Academy 4-6-0, 17.959
- Houlton 3-7-0, 12.245
- Sumner 3-6-0, 10.510
- Lee Academy 1-10-0, 6.531
- Penobscot Christian, 2-8-0 5.612
- Shead 4-5-0, 3.776
- East Grand 0-10-0, 0.000
South 8-Person
- Telstar 8-0-0, 52.041
- Pine Tree Academy 8-1-0, 52.041
- Valley 8-1-0, 42.245
- Islesboro 7-3-0, 26.633
- Carrabec 7-4-0, 25.102
- Wiscasset 3-6-1, 8.367
- Temple Academy 2-6-1, 6.837
- Greenville -7-0, 5.612
- Rangeley Lakes 3-6-0, 5.510
- Vinalhaven 0-8-0, 0.000
- Searsport 0-8-0, 0.000
- Dirigo 0-7-0, 0.000
The last countable day that games may be played is October 21st. Prelims will take place October 24-25, Quarterfinals will take place October 28-29 with semifinals on October 31-November. Regional Finals will take place November 3-5 and State Finals on November 8th.
