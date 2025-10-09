Here are the Maine High School Boy's Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through October 8th.

Teams play 14 games.

Class A North

Camden Hills 7-1-2, 84.694 Lewiston 7-1-2, 82.857 Brunswick 8-2-0, 63.520 Mt. Ararat 5-4-1, 45.204 Messalonskee 6-5-0, 44.286 Mt. Blue 6-4-0 43.73 Bangor 5-4-1, 38.367 Edward Little 3-4-2 32.857 Hampden Academy -6-2, 29.286 Brewer 2-6-1, 7.653 Oxford Hills 0-8-1, 2.551

Class A South

Falmouth 9-1-0, 78.265 Scarborough 8-0-0, 69.082 Gorham, 9-1-0, 66.020 South Portland 7-2-0, 61.939 Marshwood 7-2-0, 44.592 Westbrook 7-2-0, 44.592 Thornton Academy 6-3-1, 31.531 Kennebunk 5-4-0, 26.224 Biddeford 4-5-1, 26.714 Windham 3-5-1, 23.673 Deering 4-6-0, 20.816 Bonny Eagle 3-6-1, 13.163 Portland 2-6-1, 12.449 Sanford 2-6-1, 9.388 Noble 3-7-0, 8.571 Cheverus 0-10-0, 0.000 Massabesic 0-9-0, 0.000

Class B North

John Bapst 8-0-1, 93.163 Caribou 7-2-1, 67.245 Oceanside 7--0, 60.000 Erskine Academy 5-3-3, 55.230 Presque Isle 7-1-2, 54.464 Gardiner 6-5-0, 52.704 Ellsworth 6-3-2, 5.704 Cony 4-5-1, 40.791 MDI 6-5-0, 36.939 Foxcroft Academy 5-5-0, 25.000 Waterville 5-5-0, 33.112 Medomak Valley 4-4-1, 29.158 Nokomis 5-5-0, 23.061 Hermon 1-7-2, 14.617 Belfast 2-8-0, 13.367 Skowhegan 3-7-0, 11.224 Lawrence 2-7-0, 6.531 Old Town 0-9-0, 0.000

Class B South

Greely 8-1-0, 63.571 Yarmouth 7-1-1, 62.279 Morse 5-4-0, 48.827 Leavitt 6-3-0, 48.163 Cape Elizabeth 6-3-1, 44.107 York 5-4-0, 42.959 Lincoln Academy 3-2-3, 35.842 Freeport 5-4-0, 32.653 Lake Region 3-3-4, 31.056 Gray-New Gloucester 3-6-0, 24.388 Fryeburg Academy 2-7-1, 21.199 Poland 3-5-1, 19.296

Class C North

Orono 9-0-1, 51.276 Mount View 9-1-0, 47.551 GSA 2-7-1, 31.020 Fort Kent 5-6-0, 29.490 Central 4-5-0, 18.776 Washington Academy 3-6-0, 18.673 Winslow 2-7-0, 10.918 MCI 2-9-0, 9.490

Class C South

Hall-Dale 8-0-2, 74.484 Winthrop 5-3-3, 49.433 Oak Hill 7-3-0, 46.813 Traip Academy 8-2-0, 43.285 Mt. Abram 5-3-2, 41.888 Maranacook 4-3-3, 36.607 Lisbon 1-8-2, 18.801 Wells 2-6-3, 16.056 NYA 1-6-3, 11.786 Waynflete 1-7-1, 9.847 Sacopee Valley 0-7-2, 7.912 Mountain Valley 1-9-1, 7.704 Spruce Mountain 1-7-1, 3.666

Class D North

Orono 9-0-1, 51.276 Mount View 9-1-0, 47.551 GSA 2-7-1, 31.020 Fort Kent 5-6-0, 29.490 Central 4-5-0, 18.776 Washington Academy 3-6-0, 18.673 Winslow 2-7-0, 10.918 MCI 2-9-0, 9.490

Class D South

Monmouth Academy 7-1-1, 73.923 Narraguagus 7-2-1, 41.199 Buckfield 6-3-1, 26.558 Woodland 4-4-1, 26.556 Jonesport-Beals 3-6-1, 22.117 Richmond 4-5-1, 21.540 Bangor Christian 4-6-0, 21.020 Machias 1-10-0, 6.071

North 8-Person

Piscataquis 11-0-0, 81.835 Katahdin 10-0-0, 67.551 Wisdom 8-1-1 52.551 Bucksport 8-0-0, 43.435 Penquis Valley 6-2-0, 42.738 Southern Aroostook 5-5-1, 31.327 Calais 7-1-0, 27.500 Dexter 6-6-0, 25.306 Ashland 5-4-1, 21.429 Van Buren 4-5-1, 19.082 Mattanawcook Academy 4-6-0, 17.959 Houlton 3-7-0, 12.245 Sumner 3-6-0, 10.510 Lee Academy 1-10-0, 6.531 Penobscot Christian, 2-8-0 5.612 Shead 4-5-0, 3.776 East Grand 0-10-0, 0.000

South 8-Person

Telstar 8-0-0, 52.041 Pine Tree Academy 8-1-0, 52.041 Valley 8-1-0, 42.245 Islesboro 7-3-0, 26.633 Carrabec 7-4-0, 25.102 Wiscasset 3-6-1, 8.367 Temple Academy 2-6-1, 6.837 Greenville -7-0, 5.612 Rangeley Lakes 3-6-0, 5.510 Vinalhaven 0-8-0, 0.000 Searsport 0-8-0, 0.000 Dirigo 0-7-0, 0.000

The last countable day that games may be played is October 21st. Prelims will take place October 24-25, Quarterfinals will take place October 28-29 with semifinals on October 31-November. Regional Finals will take place November 3-5 and State Finals on November 8th.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.