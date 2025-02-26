Maine High School Class B Hockey Playoffs [SCORES/SCHEDULE]

The Maine High School Class B Hockey Playoffs began on Tuesday, February 25th with Quarterfinal games throughout the State.

Here are the seedings and results

North

Quarterfinals

  • #1 John Bapst defeated #8 Houlton/Hodgdon 5-0
  • #2 Cony defeated #7 Brewer 6-2
  • #3 Messalonskee defeated #7 Camden Hills 7-0
  • #5 Hampden Academy defeated #4 Presque Isle 5-2

South

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Cheverus defeated #8 Cape Elizabeth 5-0
  • #2 Kennebunk defeated #7 Brunswick 2-1
  • #3 Gorham defeated #6 Greely 4-0
  • #5 Leavitt defeated #4 York

Semifinals to be played on March 1st.

North

  • #1 John Bapst vs. #5 Hampden Academy
  • #2 Cony vs. #3 Messalonskee

South

  • #1 Cheverus vs. #5 Leavitt
  • #2 Kennebunk vs. #3 Gorham

Regional Finals to be played March 4-5 and the State Championship will be played on Saturday, March 8th.

