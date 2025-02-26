Maine High School Class B Hockey Playoffs [SCORES/SCHEDULE]
The Maine High School Class B Hockey Playoffs began on Tuesday, February 25th with Quarterfinal games throughout the State.
Here are the seedings and results
North
Quarterfinals
- #1 John Bapst defeated #8 Houlton/Hodgdon 5-0
- #2 Cony defeated #7 Brewer 6-2
- #3 Messalonskee defeated #7 Camden Hills 7-0
- #5 Hampden Academy defeated #4 Presque Isle 5-2
South
Quarterfinals
- #1 Cheverus defeated #8 Cape Elizabeth 5-0
- #2 Kennebunk defeated #7 Brunswick 2-1
- #3 Gorham defeated #6 Greely 4-0
- #5 Leavitt defeated #4 York
Semifinals to be played on March 1st.
North
- #1 John Bapst vs. #5 Hampden Academy
- #2 Cony vs. #3 Messalonskee
South
- #1 Cheverus vs. #5 Leavitt
- #2 Kennebunk vs. #3 Gorham
Regional Finals to be played March 4-5 and the State Championship will be played on Saturday, March 8th.
Get our free mobile app