Maine High School Cross Country Runners Competing in New England’s on Saturday November 13th
The fastest Maine runners will be headed to Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vermont for the 86th Annual New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 13th.
To have qualified individually you had to finish in the top 25 regardless of Class in the State Championship on October 30th at the Maine State Championship, or be 1 of the Top 6 fastest Teams, regardless of Class.
The Boys race will take place at 11:30, with the Girls racing at 12:15. The course is 3.1 miles.
Congratulations to the Maine qualifiers below and best of luck! We will have the results here on Saturday, November 13th after the races are completed!
Girls
- Bangor High School - Sadie Harrow, Jasmine Knapp, Sophia Mazzarelli, Katie McCarthy, Megan Randall, Sophie Reuter, Alison St. Peter
- Bonny Eagle High School - Mesert Day, Delaney Hesler, Allie Hesler, Emmaline, Pendleton, Hannah Stevens, Addy Thibodeua, Kallie Warner
- Camden Hills - Cassie Middleton, Jenna VanRyn
- Cape Elizabeth - Hadley Mahoney
- Caribou - Kayley Bell
- Cheverus - Annabelle Brooks
- Deering - Megan Cunningham
- Edward Little - Payton Bell
- GSA - Thea Crowley
- Gorham - Rita Cummings, Grace Johnson, Elisabeth Loranger, Aislyn McLean, Natalie Miner, Anna Nelson
- Greely - Annie Reynolds
- Houlton - Teanne Ewings
- Marshwood - Brynn Butler, Maggie Chamberlain, Alana Day, Addie Fuller, Sarah McClellan, Catie McClellan, Emma Tessier
- Monmouth Academy - Alexa Allen
- MDI - Callan Eason, Ella Joyce, Grace Munger, AyliGrace Munro, Meri Rainford, Piper Soares, Amelia VanDongen
- Mount Blue - Emma Charles
- Orono - Ellie Brooks, Siobhan Farrell, Megan Gerbi, Katherine Kohtala, Mo Tyne, Ruth White, Nora White
- Portland - Samantha Moore
- Winthrop - Haley Williams
- York - Cary Drake
Boys
- Bangor - Quinn D'Alessio, Ethan DeMerchant, Kevin Fogarty, Daniel McCarthy, Adam Miller-Treat, Fritz Oldenburg, Simon Socolow
- Biddeford - Chris Walton
- Brunswick - Felix Battle, Sam Cashman, Nathan Callin, Miles Logan, Eli Palmer, Dolan Pols, Joey Valliere
- Bucksport - William Hileman
- Cape Elizabeth - Owen Patry
- Deering - Alexey Seredin
- Falmouth - Logan Ross
- Freeport - Alexander Dawson, Jack DiRusso, Gus Hollen, Henry Horne, Ian Moore, Samuel Robinson, William Spaulding
- Gorham - Calvin Cummings
- Hampden Academy - Charlie Collins, Gavin Nash, Judson Nash, Harrison Shain, Brody Simons, Tyler Stillman, Abbott Valentine
- Leavitt - Logan Ouellette
- Maine Coast Waldort - Louis Walker
- Marshwood - Braden Butler
- Massabesic - Luke Cloutier
- Medomak - Connor Daigle
- Monmouth - Brosnan Comeau
- MDI - Sam York
- Mt. Ararat - Grady Satterfield
- Mt. Blue - Cyrus Evans
- Noble - Maddox Jordan
- Orono - Ben Arsenault, Owen Beane, Colby Farnsworth, Kyle McClellan, Zane Roggenbuck, Will Stoner, Izak Swartz
- Portland - Nathan Blades, Miles Fischer, Charlie Jacques, Owen Lynch, Daniel Niles, Ben Prestes, George Theall
- Scarborough - Zachary Barry
- South Portland - Jacob Ramos