Maine High School Cross Country Runners Competing in New England’s on Saturday November 13th

The fastest Maine runners will be headed to Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vermont for the 86th Annual New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 13th.

To have qualified individually you had to finish in the top 25 regardless of Class in the State Championship on October 30th at the Maine State Championship, or be 1 of the Top 6 fastest Teams, regardless of Class.

The Boys race will take place at 11:30, with the Girls racing at 12:15. The course is 3.1 miles.

Congratulations to the Maine qualifiers below and best of luck! We will have the results here on Saturday, November 13th after the races are completed!

Girls

Bangor High School - Sadie Harrow, Jasmine Knapp, Sophia Mazzarelli, Katie McCarthy, Megan Randall, Sophie Reuter, Alison St. Peter

Bonny Eagle High School - Mesert Day, Delaney Hesler, Allie Hesler, Emmaline, Pendleton, Hannah Stevens, Addy Thibodeua, Kallie Warner

Camden Hills - Cassie Middleton, Jenna VanRyn

Cape Elizabeth - Hadley Mahoney

Caribou - Kayley Bell

Cheverus - Annabelle Brooks

Deering - Megan Cunningham

Edward Little - Payton Bell

GSA - Thea Crowley

Gorham - Rita Cummings, Grace Johnson, Elisabeth Loranger, Aislyn McLean, Natalie Miner, Anna Nelson

Greely - Annie Reynolds

Houlton - Teanne Ewings

Marshwood - Brynn Butler, Maggie Chamberlain, Alana Day, Addie Fuller, Sarah McClellan, Catie McClellan, Emma Tessier

Monmouth Academy - Alexa Allen

MDI - Callan Eason, Ella Joyce, Grace Munger, AyliGrace Munro, Meri Rainford, Piper Soares, Amelia VanDongen

Mount Blue - Emma Charles

Orono - Ellie Brooks, Siobhan Farrell, Megan Gerbi, Katherine Kohtala, Mo Tyne, Ruth White, Nora White

Portland - Samantha Moore

Winthrop - Haley Williams

York - Cary Drake

Boys