Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Wednesday September 6

Wednesday was a hot day, with temperatures in the 80's state-wide. Here are the Wednesday, September 6th Maine High School Field Hockey Scores.

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

Bonny Eagle 1 Portland 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Dexter 1 Old Town 0

Dirigo 2 Lisbon 0

Edward Little 3 Camden Hills 0

Lake Region 4 Fryeburg 0

Mount Ararat 2 Medomak Valley 1

Orono 6 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Sacopee Valley 2 Mesalonsske 1

Skowhegan 6 Bangor 0

Winthrop 4 Mountain Valley 1

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..