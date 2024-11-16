Maine High School Football Results &#8211; Friday November 15

Maine High School Football Results – Friday November 15

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Football Results for games played throughout the State of Maine on Friday November 15th.

Class A North

  • #1 Portland defeated #3 Bangor 54-14

Class B North

  • #1 Falmouth defeated #3 Lawrence 35-7

Class B South

  • #1 Kennebunk defeated #2 Deering 35-14

Class C South

  • #1 Fryeburg Academy defeated #3 Leavitt 38-0

Class D South

  • #1 Wells defeated #2 Winthrop 35-7

This sets up the following State Championships which will be played next Saturday, November 23rd

Class A

  • #1 Portland vs. Winner #3 Noble at #1 Thornton Academy

Class B

  • #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Kennebunk

Class C

  • #1 Fryeburg Academy vs. Winner #2 Medomak Valley vs. #1 Hermon

Class D 

  • #1 Wells vs. Winner #2 Winslow vs. #1 Foxcroft Academy

The State 8-man Championships are being held today, November 16th in Kennebunk.

8-Man Large

  • #4 Mt. Ararat vs. #2 Greely

8-Man Small School

  • #1 Stearns vs. #1 Old Orchard Beach
