Maine High School Football Results – Friday November 15
Here are the Maine High School Football Results for games played throughout the State of Maine on Friday November 15th.
Class A North
- #1 Portland defeated #3 Bangor 54-14
Class B North
- #1 Falmouth defeated #3 Lawrence 35-7
Class B South
- #1 Kennebunk defeated #2 Deering 35-14
Class C South
- #1 Fryeburg Academy defeated #3 Leavitt 38-0
Class D South
- #1 Wells defeated #2 Winthrop 35-7
This sets up the following State Championships which will be played next Saturday, November 23rd
Class A
- #1 Portland vs. Winner #3 Noble at #1 Thornton Academy
Class B
- #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Kennebunk
Class C
- #1 Fryeburg Academy vs. Winner #2 Medomak Valley vs. #1 Hermon
Class D
- #1 Wells vs. Winner #2 Winslow vs. #1 Foxcroft Academy
The State 8-man Championships are being held today, November 16th in Kennebunk.
8-Man Large
- #4 Mt. Ararat vs. #2 Greely
8-Man Small School
- #1 Stearns vs. #1 Old Orchard Beach
